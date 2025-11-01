Guyana moves closer to eliminating lymphatic filariasis

—Mass Drug Administration campaign launched for Regions Three, Four

THE Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), on Friday launched its Lymphatic Filariasis Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign, signalling a renewed national push to eradicate the infectious disease from Guyana’s population.

The launch, held at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac in Georgetown, saw Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony leading by example as he publicly took the tablets before a large gathering, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to eliminating the disease once and for all.

Lymphatic filariasis (LF), commonly known as elephantiasis, is a parasitic infection spread by mosquitoes. It can cause severe swelling, pain, and permanent disability.

The three drugs used to treat LF are Ivermectin, Diethylcarbamazine (DEC), and Albendazole, which are administered together in a triple-drug treatment.

This combination, commonly referred to as IDA, is a key component of the country’s MDA campaign and has proven highly effective in stopping transmission.

Dr. Anthony noted that lymphatic filariasis has been a public health concern since the early 1900s when it was first diagnosed in Guyana.

He explained that the disease can only be hosted in human beings and that the three drugs being administered will prevent the human body from serving as a reservoir for transmission.

He described the mass drug administration as a simple process that becomes complicated when people do not understand why they need to take the pills.

The minister emphasised that Guyana is now at a crucial stage where the disease can be completely eliminated, but that requires a concerted national effort and close collaboration among all stakeholders.

According to Dr. Anthony, eight out of ten administrative regions have recorded infection levels below the one per cent threshold, except for select communities in Region Three, including La Parfaite Harmonie, and areas in Region Four, which remain above the target.

He stressed that if this year’s campaign is executed effectively, there will be no need for another mass drug administration next year. He further called on the trained pill distributors to approach the exercise with professionalism and empathy to ensure public understanding and full participation.

The minister disclosed that 639 persons have been trained by PAHO to conduct house-to-house distribution of the tablets across targeted communities. He added that he will personally review daily reports from the exercise to monitor progress and ensure efficiency.

Dr. Anthony described the initiative as a costly but necessary undertaking and assured that persons who perform well during the campaign will receive additional remuneration, given the scale of the work and the strict timeframe.

He reiterated that success depends on the effectiveness of public education and full community engagement, as the goal is to make Guyana free of lymphatic filariasis by 2030. The triple-drug therapy being used, he noted, has proven highly effective.

Dr. Anthony also highlighted that Guyana is working simultaneously to eliminate 30 other diseases, which will allow the country to focus more on new and emerging health threats associated with climate change.

“We have to be serious if we want to eliminate this disease by giving the right information to public so it will be hard for them to respond negatively to the pill distribution exercise,” the Minister said.

PAHO/WHO Country Representative, Dr. Kim Dickson, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to Guyana’s public health objectives. She said PAHO/WHO remains dedicated to supporting the Ministry of Health in its fight to eliminate lymphatic filariasis and improve citizens’ quality of life.

Dr. Dickson also pledged that PAHO/WHO would continue to mobilise funding for such campaigns, noting that the world is watching Guyana’s progress as a developing country.

She encouraged field distributors to visit every household and ensure that citizens take the pills, which are being provided free of cost.

“We are here to stay, we will always mobilise funding to support these campaigns since the world is watching Guyana as a developing country,” Dr. Dickson added.

Other speakers at the launch included Dr. Reza Niles-Robin, Director of Vector Control Services; Dr. Annastacia Sampson, Coordinator of the Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination Campaign; Dr. Gavinash Persaud, Regional Health Officer for Region Four; and Dr. Sheik Hassan, Regional Health Officer for Region Three.

The event concluded with cultural performances, including a steel pan rendition by students of the West Dem Steel Pan Group and a poem titled Hope in Every Dose, presented by West Demerara Secondary School student Mandy Giles.