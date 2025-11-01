Salvation Army launches annual Christmas kettle appeal

THE Salvation Army on Friday launched its annual Christmas Appeal, marking the continuation of an over 130-year tradition dedicated to uplifting vulnerable communities across Guyana.

The official launch took place at the Umana Yana, where the first set of donations were made into the organisation’s iconic red kettle, a longstanding symbol of Christmas generosity and compassion.

Delivering remarks, Major Desmond Davis of the Salvation Army said that over the coming weeks, kettles will be placed at supermarkets, fast-food outlets, and along major streets, inviting the public to give what they can.

“Today the donations collected in these kettles help fund numerous programmes and services provided by the Salvation Army throughout the year—not only at Christmas, but throughout the year, including assistance for the homeless, food programmes and disaster relief efforts,” Major Davis explained.

He noted that the campaign remains a vital part of the organisation’s mission to serve those in need, while fostering a sense of community support and generosity during the festive season.

Also addressing the launch, Nicholas Boyer reflected on the enduring legacy of the red kettle, describing it as a vessel that transforms dollars into care and small acts into lasting impact.

“Here in Guyana, where our family and community ties run deep and our hearts are wide, that symbol takes on even greater meaning,” Boyer said.

He urged citizens to give generously, noting that this year’s appeal extends beyond financial donations, it is also about sharing stories, hope, and compassion with those who need it most.

“The Salvation Army has long been a quiet force in our nation serving without fanfare, responding without hesitation. Whether through disaster relief, rehabilitation, or daily support for the vulnerable, their work represents the very best of who we are. So, I invite every Guyanese, whether you pass a kettle on Regent Street, at the market, or in the mall, to pause, reflect and give; not just because it’s Christmas, but because we believe in lifting each other up.” Boyer affirmed.

The 2025 Christmas Appeal will continue throughout December, with all proceeds directly supporting the Salvation Army’s humanitarian and community outreach programmes across Guyana.