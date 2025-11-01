News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali named among world’s most influential Muslims
President Dr. Irfaan Ali
President Dr. Irfaan Ali

— Featured in The Muslim 500: 2026 Edition for political leadership in the Caribbean

 

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been recognised in the prestigious Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims (2026 Edition), under the category of Political Caribbean Leaders.

The annual publication, produced by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Amman, Jordan, celebrates global Muslim figures who have made outstanding contributions across politics, education, science, philanthropy, culture, and social development.

President Dr Irfaan Ali while speaking at the 9th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently.

According to the publication, President Ali, featured on page 157, is acknowledged as “the President of Guyana and the first Muslim to hold the office.”

It noted that his administration has presided over “rapid economic growth due to Guyana’s emerging oil sector” while advancing policies rooted in inclusive development and interfaith unity.

“He emphasises inclusive development and has promoted interfaith harmony in one of South America’s most religiously diverse countries. Dr. Ali represents a rare instance of Muslim political leadership in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the publication stated.

Now in its 16th year, The Muslim 500 recognises individuals whose work has had a tangible impact on the social, cultural, and economic advancement of Muslims worldwide.

With more than 2.1 billion Muslims globally, the annual list identifies figures whose leadership transcends borders and communities.

This year’s edition also honours the collective men and women of Gaza as its Persons of the Year, in acknowledgment of their resilience amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

President Ali’s humanitarian leadership has also been reflected in initiatives such as Ramadan Village 2024, which mobilised nationwide support for Palestinian refugees.

Through that campaign, Guyanese citizens donated more than GY$110.8 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

President Dr Irfaan Ali (centre, front row) takes part in the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) ground on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown

On behalf of the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) and the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), Director of Education Sheikh Moen UL-Hack extended congratulations to the Head of State.

 

“This well-deserved and timely recognition highlights your remarkable leadership as the first Muslim President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and your steadfast commitment to inclusive development, interfaith harmony, and national transformation,” Sheikh Moen said.

President Ali joins an elite group of global leaders acknowledged in the 2026 edition of The Muslim 500, underscoring Guyana’s rising profile on the international stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.