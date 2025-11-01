President Ali named among world’s most influential Muslims

— Featured in The Muslim 500: 2026 Edition for political leadership in the Caribbean

PRESIDENT Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has been recognised in the prestigious Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims (2026 Edition), under the category of Political Caribbean Leaders.

The annual publication, produced by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Amman, Jordan, celebrates global Muslim figures who have made outstanding contributions across politics, education, science, philanthropy, culture, and social development.

According to the publication, President Ali, featured on page 157, is acknowledged as “the President of Guyana and the first Muslim to hold the office.”

It noted that his administration has presided over “rapid economic growth due to Guyana’s emerging oil sector” while advancing policies rooted in inclusive development and interfaith unity.

“He emphasises inclusive development and has promoted interfaith harmony in one of South America’s most religiously diverse countries. Dr. Ali represents a rare instance of Muslim political leadership in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the publication stated.

Now in its 16th year, The Muslim 500 recognises individuals whose work has had a tangible impact on the social, cultural, and economic advancement of Muslims worldwide.

With more than 2.1 billion Muslims globally, the annual list identifies figures whose leadership transcends borders and communities.

This year’s edition also honours the collective men and women of Gaza as its Persons of the Year, in acknowledgment of their resilience amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

President Ali’s humanitarian leadership has also been reflected in initiatives such as Ramadan Village 2024, which mobilised nationwide support for Palestinian refugees.

Through that campaign, Guyanese citizens donated more than GY$110.8 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

On behalf of the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) and the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), Director of Education Sheikh Moen UL-Hack extended congratulations to the Head of State.

“This well-deserved and timely recognition highlights your remarkable leadership as the first Muslim President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and your steadfast commitment to inclusive development, interfaith harmony, and national transformation,” Sheikh Moen said.

President Ali joins an elite group of global leaders acknowledged in the 2026 edition of The Muslim 500, underscoring Guyana’s rising profile on the international stage.