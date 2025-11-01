CDC commissions $97.8M multipurpose disaster-relief facility

— PM Phillips says preparedness is an investment that saves lives

A MODERN multipurpose facility designed to expand the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) storage capacity for disaster relief was commissioned on Friday at the CDC’s Headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

The state-of-the-art complex, which is valued at $97.8 million and funded by the Office of the Prime Minister, will also enhance the agency’s logistical and coordination capabilities, ensuring that emergency supplies are properly maintained and swiftly deployed in times of crisis.

In his feature address, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said this signified another step in strengthening Guyana’s national capacity for preparedness and response.

He said that readiness must be built, trained, housed, and supported by the right infrastructure and resources.

The prime minister emphasised that these investments directly save time, reduce loss, and protect lives, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to building resilience across all institutions responsible for national security and disaster management.

“Ladies and gentlemen, preparedness demands resources, but also foresight. The cost of readiness is always less than the cost of inaction. Each dollar invested in prevention saves many more in recovery,” adding “it spares communities from prolonged suffering and allows the economy to rebound faster.”

The prime minister also noted that the CDC’s growing footprint mirrors Guyana’s wider development progress, pointing to similar facilities established in Region Nine and another to be commissioned in Region Eight to improve regional response there, noting that when adversity comes, Guyana will not be caught unprepared.

He further stressed that each improvement in the CDC’s capacity strengthens the nation’s overall resilience.

Over the years, the CDC has led national training in oil spill response, contingency planning, and interagency coordination. The commission has also worked closely with the private sector and regional partners, most notably providing swift humanitarian relief to Grenada and St Vincent following natural disasters last year.

Currently, the CDC, together with private sector partners, are mobilising support for Jamaica and other Caribbean countries severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa, which the prime minister described as “perhaps the biggest storm the region has experienced in the last 200 years.”

Prime Minister Phillips concluded by reaffirming the government’s full support for the commission, stating that preparedness “must be maintained every day through discipline, coordination, and commitment.” (DPI)