Four Region Two families receive new houses through Men on Mission

FOUR families from Region Two are now filled with joy and renewed hope after receiving brand-new houses, compliments of the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, an outreach programme launched by President Dr. Irfaan Ali under the One Guyana vision.

The beneficiaries are Yonette Sargeant of Lot 21 Pomona, Chandrawattie Narayan of Lot 404 Phase 4 Onderneeming Sandpit, Serojanie Bishewar of Lot 2 Walton Hall, and Donna Bridgemohan of Queenstown, all on the Essequibo Coast.

The official handing-over ceremony was held at different timings on Friday and was led by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj.

He was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Devin Mohan; Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oodit; Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Omesh Sasenaryan and other members of the Men on Mission team.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Dr. Josh Kanhai, explained that Men on Mission, a brainchild of President Ali, has been working tirelessly to provide improved housing for the homeless, differently abled and single-parent families.

To date, he said, 167 homes have been built across Guyana, with several more under construction. The programme has also distributed building materials to homeowners wishing to extend or enhance their properties.

“Many families wrote to MoM requesting support to make their homes more comfortable, and those requests were granted for persons living with disabilities, we have also constructed improved washroom facilities and room extensions,” Dr. Kanhai shared.

He further highlighted that the initiative has touched the lives of nearly 1,000 households nationwide, aligning with President Ali’s vision of service, compassion and national unity.

The Regional Chairman congratulated the MoM team on its achievements in Region Two and on celebrating its third anniversary. He reaffirmed the region’s full support for the initiative and praised the dedication of those involved in transforming communities.

Meanwhile, Minister Madanlall Ramraj expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing work of MoM. He announced that through partnerships with the business community, 12 additional homes will soon be constructed in Region Two.

“This is a noble initiative that takes perseverance and resilience. It reflects the caring nature of our government and the visionary leadership of President Irfaan Ali, who continues to ensure that no one is left behind,” Minister Ramraj stated.

He encouraged young people to play an active role in community development and to follow the example set by the Men on Mission movement.

The Men on Mission initiative brings together men from all walks of life to support vulnerable families, mentor young boys, and engage in community-building projects.

It also addresses some of the nation’s deep-rooted social challenges, particularly those affecting men and boys, while complementing the government’s broader housing and social agenda.

Single mother Yonette Sargeant, who heads a family of ten from Pomona, expressed heartfelt gratitude for her new home.

“Before, we were living in a cramped space, and it was very uncomfortable. Now, my children and I finally have room to breathe. I’m very happy and thankful,” Sargeant said.

Another beneficiary, Chandrawattie Narayan, a single mother of three from Onderneeming, shared her appreciation, “This new house means comfort and security for my children and me. I am truly grateful to Men on Mission.”

Similarly, pensioner Donna Bridgemohan of Queenstown said she now feels “much more comfortable” and deeply thankful for the assistance received.

The homes were built and donated under President Ali’s One Guyana vision and a programme geared to improve people’s lives.