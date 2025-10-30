News Archives
Shew memorial dominoes feature set for tomorrow
Devi Sunich, wife of Trophy Stall proprietor, Ramesh Sunich, hands over one of the trophies to Frederick Halley who also represented International 6
THE GNIC Sports Cub on Woolford Avenue will be abuzz tomorrow night with the staging of a feature dominoes encounter among International 6, Regal and Cold Fusion.
The match is being played in memory of the late dominoes enthusiast Maniram Shew who passed away recently and is being sponsored by Trophy Stall and the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL).
Shew, who died just over two weeks ago, following a prolonged illness, was cremated last Thursday at the Memorial Gardens, Princes Street, Georgetown.
“Manni,” as he was popularly known, was the founder and skipper of International 6 dominoes team which participated in numerous tournaments in and out of Georgetown.
In 1996, International 6 joined with Doctors dominoes team for a tour of Barbados where they engaged the Royal Barbados Police Force and other teams in a memorable tournament.
Shew was also the proprietor of Shew’s General Store of Leopold Street, Georgetown, following the death of his parents.
The funeral was preceded by a wake at his residence on Leopold Street and a night of refection at Everest last Wednesday night. He was a Life Member of the Camp Road Club.
The International 6 team will include Intikhab “Corbie” Ali and Muntaz “Bhajie” Ali while Regal will come from Frederick Halley, Ian John, Ronald Beharry, George Griffith, Clayton Gitten; Rafman and Markie. Former Police Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud will lead Cold Fusion.
All three teams will be awarded trophies as well as the top player in each team.
Members of the Shew family are also expected to be in attendance.

