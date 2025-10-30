National Sports Awards set for November 8

THE National Sports Commission (NSC) will honour Guyana’s top sporting talent at its prestigious Annual National Sports Awards on November 8, celebrating the country’s outstanding athletic achievements in 2024.

Following a thorough review of submissions from national federations, the NSC’s selection committee has concluded its deliberations, ensuring a transparent and merit-based process, as commended by Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle.

National footballer Omari Glasgow is in the running for the coveted Sportsman-of-the-Year award. The 21-year-old forward, Guyana’s all-time leading goal scorer with 21 goals in 33 international appearances, is a strong favourite.

Glasgow’s exceptional season was highlighted by his performance in the CONCACAF Nations League, where he secured both the Best Young Player Award and the Top Scorer Award. He guided the ‘Golden Jaguars’ to a historic promotion to League A.

He faces stiff competition from Bodybuilder Nicholas Albert, who earned his IFBB Pro Card in 2024; Olympian Emanuel Archibald and National cricketer Ashmead Nedd.

The Junior Sportsman-of-the-Year category features four rising stars: track athletes Kaidon Persaud and Malachi Austin, swimmer Raekwon Noel, and chess prodigy Sachin Pitamber.

The shortlist for Sportswoman-of-the-Year includes two of Guyana’s premier squash players, Nicolette Fernandes and Ashley Khalil, competing against Taekwondo athlete Ceili Peterson and bodybuilding star Rosanna Fung.

Meanwhile, sprinter Athaleyah Hinckson stands out in the Junior Sportswoman-of-the-Year nominations. Hinckson made history by claiming Guyana’s first-ever gold medal in the CARIFTA Games Under-17 Women’s 100m, followed by a victory at the South American Under-20 Championships.

Fellow track sensation Tianna Springer joins her, the CARIFTA 400m champion.

Coach-of-the-Year: Julian Edmonds (Running Brave Track Club, coach to Austin and Hinckson), goes head-to-head with Ryan Hercules (cricket) and Joseph “Bill” Wilson (Guyana Defence Force Football Club).

Association-of-the-Year: Four proactive bodies are nominated: The Guyana Basketball Federation, Guyana Chess Association, Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, and the Guyana Golf Association.

Sports Official-of-the-Year: Male: GBF president Michael Singh, FIFA referee Shavin Greene, Vidish Sookram (bodybuilding), and Kerwyn Johnson and Female: Natasha George, Denisha Isaacs, and Aileen Bowman-Joseph.

Media Awards: Five journalists will be recognised for their outstanding sports coverage: Rawle Toney (Kaieteur News), Michelangelo Jacobus (Stabroek News), Jemima Holmes (Guyana Times), Akeem Greene (News Room), and Eric Collymore (NCN).

Corporate Sponsor-of-Year: A strong field of eight businesses has been shortlisted: NAMILCO, ANSA McAL, ENet, Bluewater Shipping, MVP Sports, ExxonMobil, Trophy Stall, and Sublime Security.

Director Ninvalle stressed that the November 8 ceremony will celebrate athletic success and the dedication, discipline, and unity driving the nation’s sporting development.