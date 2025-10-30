Guyana Football Federation and ISG agree partnership to boost Women’s Game

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has renewed a key strategic alliance with the International Supporters Group (ISG), signing a new two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to accelerate the development of women’s football across the nation.

The agreement, formally sealed on October 28, 2025, focuses on creating sustainable pathways for Guyanese female players by enhancing player development, building coaching capacity, and significantly increasing the global profile of the Guyana Women’s National Team (GWNT), often nicknamed the ‘Lady Jags’.

GFF President Wayne Forde and ISG President Rebecca Vaughan finalised the deal, which aims to unlock new opportunities for female players of Guyanese heritage both at home and abroad.

The Canadian-based non-profit ISG will utilise its established network across North America and the UK to secure college scholarships and professional club placements for GWNT players, providing a crucial bridge from the national programme to international football.

The partnership also commits the ISG to supporting several critical areas: grassroots player development, Which Invests in the foundation of the women’s game; Coaching Internships, which facilitate North American placements for GWNT coaches to upgrade their skills and capacity; and fundraising, which generates resources specifically for GWNT operations and player scholarships.

GFF President Forde welcomed the continuity of the partnership, stressing the importance of the diaspora’s involvement.

“We are happy to have our football community from the diaspora supporting the strategic development of women’s football,” Forde said, encouraging other Guyanese diaspora members to explore similar collaboration opportunities with the federation.

ISG president Rebecca Vaughan echoed this sentiment, highlighting the unique strength of the joint effort.

“Our greatest strength comes from harnessing the power, passion, and talent of both the homeland and the wider diaspora community,” Vaughan stated.

The ISG maintains that 100 per cent of the resources it raises directly support player development and high-performance pathways for the GWNT.

Both organisations share an ambitious vision: ensuring every young girl who dreams of representing Guyana has a realistic opportunity.