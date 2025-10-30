Real seek ‘substantial damages’ over Super League ruling

REAL Madrid will seek “substantial damages” from UEFA after European football’s governing body lost a court appeal over the failed European Super League.

A ruling on Wednesday from the Provincial Court of Madrid upheld a decision from May 2024.

That decision found UEFA, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and La Liga were practising anti-competitive behaviour and abusing their dominant position by banning clubs from joining the breakaway league.

UEFA responded by saying the latest judgement does “not validate” the Super League project, “nor does it undermine UEFA’s current authorisation rules”.

Real Madrid were one of 12 European clubs – including six English Premier League teams – to back the breakaway competition in 2021 before it folded under government and fan pressure.

In a separate judgement, the European Court of Justice ruled in December 2023 that banning clubs from joining a European Super League was unlawful, which led to UEFA updating its rules.

“Real Madrid welcomes the decision by the regional court of Madrid to dismiss the appeals lodged by UEFA, the RFEF and La Liga, confirming that UEFA, in the matter of the Super League, seriously infringed European Union competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling, abusing its dominant position,” said a statement from the 15-time European champions.

“This ruling paves the way for the club to claim substantial damages from UEFA.”

But UEFA said in a statement: “These rules ensure that any cross-border competitions are assessed on objective, transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria.

“This development comes after the European Parliament this month adopted a landmark resolution explicitly reiterating its opposition to ‘breakaway competitions’ as they ‘endanger the overall sport ecosystem’.

“UEFA will carefully review the judgment before deciding on any further steps, and will not be commenting further at this stage.”

UEFA added it will continue to “safeguard the unity of European football” and it is “firmly committed to the European sports model, built on sporting merit, open access, solidarity and the protection of the football pyramid”.

La Liga said it respected the Provincial Court’s ruling, but reiterated its “firm commitment” to the “integrity and stability of national competitions” and “respect for the European Union’s competition rules”.

Its president Javier Tebas added: “This ruling does not in any way represent an endorsement of the Super League or any other format. It merely reiterates that regulations must be applied with transparency and objectivity.”

The European Super League saga began in April 2021 when news broke that 12 clubs – including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – had signed up to the breakaway competition.

There was widespread fury and condemnation from fans, other European leagues and even government, leading to the collapse of the plans within 72 hours.

The Premier League clubs plus Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan were fined by UEFA, but action against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus was halted during the legal process, although Juventus signalled their intention to quit the project in July. (BBC Sport)