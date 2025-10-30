Shreyas Iyer on road to recovery after surgery

THERE is an update on Shreyas Iyer’s health, though nothing alarming. Cricbuzz can confirm that the 30-year-old recently underwent surgery and has totally recovered since. As is being reported by Cricbuzz over the past few days, he remains stable and out of the ICU.

Sources close to Iyer have informed this website that he required surgery for a spleen injury sustained while taking a catch during the third and final ODI against Australia at the SCG last week. While diving forward to complete the catch on the run, he suffered an awkward fall, which resulted in a ruptured spleen and necessitated immediate surgical intervention.

The surgery was apparently a minor procedure, but it has required Iyer to rest for at least five more days, possibly even up to a week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian team management in Australia, which had assigned him a doctor, have been closely monitoring his condition through Dr. Rizwan Khan, the Indian team physician. The BCCI, it is learnt, is also arranging travel for a member of the Iyer family to Sydney.

As of Tuesday, Iyer has been taking phone calls, eating home-cooked meals arranged by local friends, and even managing his routine chores on his own. An update on his condition was also shared by Suryakumar Yadav.

“We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don’t know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable.

“There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good. I mean, he is good. He is talking. Everything is normal. He said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good,” the India T20 skipper, currently in Canberra, said.

Later on Tuesday evening, the BCCI stating that Iyer’s injury was ‘promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested’ while confirming that his condition is stable. “A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery.

The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,” the BCCI further added. (Cricbuzz)