ILT20: MI Emirates sign Pooran, Pollard as wildcards

MI EMIRATES have announced Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard as their wildcards for the upcoming season of the ILT20 in the UAE. Pooran and Pollard will rejoin forces after winning the CPL (Trinbago Knight Riders) and MLC (MI New York) together earlier this year.

Pooran is also part of MI Cape Town in the SA20, which overlaps with the ILT20. Pooran, now 30, had made a shock decision to retire from international cricket at 29, but continues to be a sought-after player in franchise leagues around the world.

Pooran and Pollard add more Caribbean flavour to a MI Emirates side that already includes Andre Fletcher, who had fetched the highest bid of USD 260,000 at the inaugural ILT20 auction in October, Ackeem Auguste, who was also an auction pick, and Romario Shepherd, who had been picked ahead of the auction.

The ILT20’s fourth season, to be held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, begins on December 2 and will run until January 4, featuring six teams who will play a total of 34 matches.

MI Emirates

Auction Signings: Muhammad Rohid (USD 140,000), Jordan Thompson (USD 48,000), Naveen-ul-Haq (USD 100,000), Andre Fletcher (USD 260,000), Nosthush Kenjige (USD 10,000), Mohamed Shafeeq (USD 10,000), Zain Ul Abidin (USD 10,000), Usman Khan (USD 10,000), Ackeem Auguste (USD 10,000), Arab Gul (USD 10,000), Tajinder Dhillon (USD 10,000), Zahoor Khan (USD 10,000), Shakib Al Hasan (USD 40,000).

Retentions + Direct Signings: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tom Banton, Romario Shepherd, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Muhammad Waseem, Kamindu Mendis.

Wildcards: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard