Huawei launches eKit in Guyana

– partnership hailed as symbol of confidence in Guyana’s economy, digital future

GUYANA’S first authorised Huawei eKit retail and distribution hub was launched on Tuesday and was hailed as a symbol of confidence in Guyana’s economy and digital future.

The launch of the eKit here and the flagship store marked a milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey.

Delivering feature remarks at the ceremony was Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, who stated that the establishment of the store is an investment that aligns with the government’s vision for a digital-first economy.

He went on to note that, with initiatives like this, businesses can access affordable technology and smarter connectivity.

McCoy said, “The establishment of this hub under Huawei ekit will foster greater solutions for businesses and consumers alike. It complements the government’s efforts to improve access to technology and broaden connectivity.”

The minister went on to speak on the government’s mandate to lead a more advanced and digitised economy.

“You’ve seen all the work we’ve undertaken as a government and continue to roll [out] as part of our digital transformation programme connecting our people from hinterland to coastland to ensure access and equal opportunities to this wonderful information and communication technology,” he said.

McCoy further added that the government’s agenda aims to build a citizen-centric digital ecosystem powered by innovation, efficiency and security.

“Through initiatives such as the Electronic Identification (e-ID) system, the MyGuyana Citizen Portal, and the establishment of Guyana’s first sovereign AI Cloud, the government is modernising public services, enabling digital finance, and expanding secure online access across the country,” the minister noted.

Meanwhile, Project Manager, Janelle Persaud, told the gathering that when they first started thinking about bringing Huawei eKit to Guyana, they were not only driven by the opportunity to sell devices but also to position themselves alongside the country’s current transformative trajectory.

“We were driven of course by the opportunity to sell devices or technology, but significantly, this investment was a way to position ourselves alongside Guyana’s current transformative trajectory, one defined by connectivity, infrastructure, growth, and well, possibility,” she said.

With the first location located at the Royal International Hotel, Persaud stated that there is a plan to roll out multiple locations across the country with a focus on working closely with resellers and small businesses to increase access and affordability.

Meanwhile, Lin Liang, Director of Commercial and Distribution Sales for Multi Countries at Huawei said eKit has a wide solution in education, healthcare, retail and hospitality. “By taking this initiative to provide our ultimate technology to Guyana, I do think this sub-brand will give a robust performance to our small and medium business owners to adapt the most cost effective and leading technology in Guyana”

The Huawei eKit was described as a sub-brand designed to serve the distribution market with scenario-based solutions tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises. Currently in over 100 countries, the platform is slated to deliver high-speed, stable and secure technologies from smart classroom tools and hospitality networks to home automation and security systems.

Persaud noted that the eKit devices are the “less glamorous” workhorses that power business operations such as routers, switches, access points, surveillance systems and smart collaboration tools.