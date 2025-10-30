Caribbean MegaBounce rescheduled to November 7–10 amid Hurricane Melissa precautions

THE region’s largest inflatable entertainment experience, Caribbean MegaBounce, has been postponed to November 7–10, 2025 due to travel disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. The technical team responsible for setting up the massive inflatables has been temporarily grounded to prioritise safety amid the severe weather.

“The safety of our team, attendees, and communities is always our top priority,” said Jonathan Beepat, Founder of Wildfire Entertainment, which organises the event. “While we’re disappointed by this delay, we remain committed to delivering the same world-class experience our Caribbean MegaBounce family expects. We thank everyone who has already purchased tickets for their patience and understanding.”

Organisers announced that the event’s specialised technical crew—responsible for assembling the massive inflatable structures—has been temporarily grounded as the team prioritises safety amid the severe weather system affecting the northern Caribbean.

All tickets purchased for the original October 31–November 3 dates will remain valid for the new dates. Ticket holders will not need to exchange or repurchase tickets.

The four-day event will now take place at the YMCA Grounds, Thomas Lands, kicking off on Friday, November 7 from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Weekend sessions on Saturday, November 8 and Sunday, November 9 will run from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM, offering extended family-friendly fun. The grand finale is set for Monday, November 10, also from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Despite the date change, the excitement remains unchanged. The YMCA Grounds will be transformed into an inflatable wonderland, featuring: a 15,000-square-foot main bounce house, a 600-foot, four-lane obstacle course; a towering mega slide; and multiple themed inflatable installations.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a live DJ booth will provide non-stop music throughout the day.

Admission prices remain the same: $4,000 for children aged 2–11, $5,000 for adults, and a family package of $16,000 for two adults and two children. All tickets include unlimited access to attractions with same-day re-entry privileges. Attendees are reminded that socks are mandatory to participate on any inflatable attraction — “No socks, no bouncing.”

Tickets are available at: Beepats (Regent Street), Giftland OfficeMax (Giftland Mall, Turkeyen),

Mattai’s The Food Mart (Water and Hope Streets), YMCA Grounds, Thomas Lands, Bad Monkey Merch Stores at Amazonia Mall, Giftland Mall, Movietown Mall, and Leonora Mall

Beepats serves as Title Sponsor, supporting the event through giveaways featuring Santal juices, Goya cookies, and other treats. Coca-Cola and Sterling Products have joined as Silver Sponsors, with Sterling offering complimentary ice cream for kids. Guysons and Cevon’s Waste Management are also key supporting partners, contributing to the event’s vibrant community focus.

“We appreciate the support of the Guyanese community and look forward to bringing Caribbean MegaBounce to Georgetown on November 7th,” Beepat added. “This postponement allows our technical team to arrive safely and ensures we deliver the premium, professionally managed experience that families deserve.”

With a successful track record in Barbados, Jamaica, and Antigua, where thousands of families attended, Caribbean MegaBounce promises a memorable and safe experience for Guyanese audiences. The production team brings over 30 years of combined expertise in entertainment and large-scale event management.