Unregistered migrants to face deportation after E-ID rollout

— Home Affairs Minister warns following deadly fuel station blast

ILLEGAL migrants here in Guyana will be given a grace period to become registered and processed upon rollout of the Electronic Identification (E-ID) card system; if anyone fails to do so within the prescribed time frame, they will be deported and the necessary legal sanctions will be imposed.

This was asserted by Home Affairs Minister, Oneidge Walrond at Tuesday evening press conference following the capture of a Venezuelan national, Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, who has been identified as the prime suspect in Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Fuel Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left four others injured.

Peodomo had entered Guyana’s borders illegally with the explosive device hours before on Sunday.

Acknowledging that the country’s borders are easily breached by Venezuelan nationals, Walrond noted that the E-ID was being fast tracked and any foreign national entering Guyana must be registered at legally designated points of entry.

“We have cards for citizens, and we have cards for non-citizens. And what we will do is for the persons who are in Guyana illegally, they will be given a grace period in which to come to register and have this E-ID card, [without which they] will not be able to access, any services…,” Walrond told reporters.

According to Minister Walrond, the E-ID Resident Card will ensure compliance with national regulations, including those of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), while also providing secure access to both government and private sector services.

Minister Walrond emphasized that E-ID Resident Cards issued to non-citizens will remain valid only for the duration of their approved legal stay, after which they will automatically become invalid.

She cautioned against claims that the Government’s monitoring of foreign nationals is intended to “legitimize illegal migrants,” calling such statements false and malicious.

The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to modernizing public services, protecting borders, ensuring the safety of citizens, and enhancing national security through the responsible use of technology.

The government had begun the large-scale implementation and distribution of E-IDs.

The biometric cards will not only offer citizens preferential treatment in certain areas but will also strengthen border control by monitoring who is entering the country.

The cards will be important for daily transactions, including opening bank accounts, and are a critical part of Guyana’s wider digital transformation agenda.

Walrond asserted that those who fail to register within the grace period will be deported.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken told reporters that the process will commence within the next two weeks.

He noted that while the police have been monitoring the country’s ports, E-IDs will be used as an additional mechanism to better manage entry into the country.

He noted, too, that following Sunday’s tragedy the joint services have boosted countrywide security.

“We have beefed up all the border locations in terms of policing and the rest of the areas. If you are on the road tonight, you are going to see patrols on the road too. Yes, we have beefed up all the regions to ensure that the Police are comfortable. The Police are safe, but more importantly, the public are safe. At the stations, we are comfortable in that regard with the SOPs we put in place,” Commissioner Hicken said.

According to police, Peodomo arrived in Guyana at about 08:00 hours on Sunday morning—the same day of the explosion—and is believed to be a member of a well-known “Syndicato” gang in Venezuela called “Tren de Aragua”

The suspect allegedly entered Guyana illegally with the explosive device just hours before the attack.

“What we can confirm is that he came last Sunday at 08:00 hours and he was supported by other accomplices, both Venezuelans and Guyanese,” Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said.

Investigators were informed that Peodomo was armed with a switch, which he activated shortly after placing the device and exiting a vehicle parked near the gas station.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured the Spanish-speaking suspect walking into the compound with two bulky black plastic bags before 19:30 hours. When he was prevented from dumping them in a nearby bin, he walked toward the western side of the premises.

Moments later, a massive explosion erupted near the bottled cooking gas storage area, ripping through the compound and destroying the vehicle in which little Soraya Bourne and four of her relatives—Jenica Hooper (27), Yvonne Jonas (71), Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord (11)—were seated. The blast also damaged several other vehicles and nearby buildings.

Hicken added that local investigators are also working with regional and international partners, including INTERPOL, to verify the suspect’s background and possible affiliations.

According to the Commissioner, the evidence gathered so far will be used to establish charges under Sections 309A and 309B of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, which address acts of terrorism and conspiracy to commit terrorism.

Additional charges, including murder, attempted murder, arson, and malicious damage to property, are expected, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Prior to his capture, police had issued a Wanted Bulletin for Peodomo and announced a $5 million reward for credible information leading to his arrest.