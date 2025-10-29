News Archives
Dave’s West Indian Imports 50-over first division Ceaser and Mickle hit fifties to power GDF to victory
GDF’s Tomanni Ceaser made 70 on Sunday at Bourda against Transport
IN brilliant sunshine at the historic Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) beat Transport Sports Club (TSC) by 29 runs at the weekend in the Dave’s West Indian Imports first division 50 overs tournament.
GDF, led by a century fourth wicket partnership between Tomanni Ceaser, who hit five fours and two sixes in his 89-ball 70 and Malcom Mickle, who scored 55 from 89 balls with two boundaries, spurred GDF to 237 all out in 45 overs.
The pair joined forces at 28-3 and, with entertaining stroke-play, carried the score to 128 before Ceaser was dismissed.
Pacer Joshua Jones made 31 from 16 balls with one four and three sixes.
Emmanuel Lewis had 3-43, Riyad Latif 3-43 and Kervin Ross 2-33 for Transport, who made 208 in 41.1
Chanderpaul Hemraj scored 53 from 73 balls with three fours and a six.
Shilow Adams made 43 from 51 balls with three fours and two sixes. Only Jadon Campbell and Latif (14) reached double figures.
Former National pacer Isaiah Thorne (2-40), Mickle (2-53) and Leon Andrews (2-29) bowled the Soldiers to victory. (Sean Devers)

