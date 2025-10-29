Courts Optical Boys Pee Wee Football finals…Leonora Primary to clash with St John the Baptist Primary

AFTER two gruelling rounds of boys U-11 football action, Leonora Primary and St John the Baptist Primary will contest the final of the Courts Optical Boys Pee Wee finals this Saturday at the Ministry of Education’s Ground on CARIFESTA Avenue.

It was always going to be tough when the organisers, Petra Organisation, opted to play the quarter-finals and semi-finals on the same day this past weekend.

St John the Baptist continued to show their credentials with a 2-nil edging of Redeemer Primary another top school this year.

Alex Pearson and Aaron Christian were the talismans responsible with goals in the 17th and 35th minutes which went unanswered to see them advance to their first final.

Leonora’s path to the final on the other hand proved more difficult as they battled hard against seasoned campaigner West Ruimveldt Primary.

A 33rd minute strike from Chrison Austin was all that separated the two sides as it ended 1-nil in Leonora’s favour to give them a chance at capturing their first title.

Apart from the teams to advance, the remaining team will play for placement.

This, the organiser says is key because of the developmental drive of the competition and the need to have players play as much as possible.

The games will be played at the Ministry of Education’s Ground with awards for the top schools first to eight places which include trophies, medals, television, tablets etc.

Full Results

QUARTER-FINALS

Game 48. St Pius Primary (0) vs Redeemer Primary (1)

Redeemer Primary Goal scorer

Aaron Lall 1’

Game 49. St John the Baptist Primary (0) vs St Gabriel’s Primary (0)

St John the Baptist Primary won 3-0 on penalty kicks

Game 50. Tucville Primary (2) vs Leonora Primary (2)

Tucville Primary Goal Scorers

Roger Jason 10’

Dominic Dickson 36’

Leonora Primary Goal Scorers

Chrison Austin 28’

Adrian Harry 38’

Leonora Primary won 3-1 on penalty kicks

Game 51. West Ruimveldt Primary (2) vs Agatash Primary (0)

West Ruimveldt Goal Scorers

Jassen Paris 8’

Yanique Cadogan 15’

SEMI-FINALS

Game 52. St Pius Primary (1) vs St Gabriel’s Primary (1)

St Pius Primary Goal Scorer

Trayon Wilson 10’

St Gabriel’s Primary Goal Scorer

Zion Hickerson 19’

St Gabriel’s Primary won 4-3 on penalty kicks

Game 53. Tucville Primary (1) vs Agatash Primary (2)

Tucville Primary Goal Scorer

Jaydon Dick 18’

Agatash Primary Goal Scorers

Carlos Paul 10’

Justin Calvan 27’

Game 54. Redeemer Primary (0) vs St John the Baptist Primary (2)

St John the Baptist Primary Goal Scorers

Alex Pearson 17’

Aaron Christian 35’

Game 55. Leonora Primary (1) vs West Ruimveldt Primary (0)

Leonora Primary Goal Scorer

Chrison Austin 33’