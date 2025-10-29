Bronze scores in England win over Australia

(BBC) – LUCY Bronze was involved in two goals as England beat Australia, who played with 10 players for more than 70 minutes in their friendly at Pride Park.

However, there were concerning scenes in the 80th minute when Euro 2025 star Michelle Agyemang was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a knee injury, and after the match left the stadium on crutches.

The 19-year-old was treated on the pitch for several minutes before being given a standing ovation as she was replaced by Chloe Kelly.

Earlier, Australia defender Alanna Kennedy was shown a straight red card for denying Alessia Russo a goalscoring opportunity in the 19th minute.

It is the second time in four days England’s opponents have gone down to 10 players early, but having failed to take advantage in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Brazil, Sarina Wiegman’s side made sure they did this time in Derby.

Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones, who was England’s top goalscorer in 2024-25, was given a rare start and took her opportunity, netting the opener from the resulting free-kick after Kennedy left the field.

On her 34th birthday and first start of the season following recovery from injury, Bronze went from provider to goalscorer when she doubled England’s lead, stroking Ella Toone’s cross into the bottom corner.

Substitute Georgia Stanway scored a penalty in stoppage time to make it 3-0 after a video assistant referee (VAR) review confirmed Missy Bo Kearns was tripped in the box.

It was a much better performance for England as they continue their ‘homecoming series’ – completing two of four friendlies in which they are celebrating their Euro 2025 success on home soil.

Among Wiegman’s five changes to the starting XI were debuts for Aston Villa midfielder Lucia Kendall and Arsenal defender Taylor Hinds – who both performed well.

England’s next match is at Wembley against China on 29 November (17:30 GMT).

England analysis: Debutants impress but injuries mount

It was an intriguing line-up from Wiegman, who has been hit with injuries during this camp and was without several key players for the second game running.

The absence of midfielders Grace Clinton and Jess Park provided an opportunity for Villa’s Kendall, who has settled into Women’s Super League (WSL) life remarkably well since moving from Southampton in the summer.

The 21-year-old, a relative unknown on the international scene, had caught Wiegman’s eye with her mature and composed club performances – and this was no different.

She quickly looked at home in an England shirt, popping up in great positions on the edge of the box and coming close on several occasions, including heading the ball on to the crossbar in the second half.

Another debutant, Arsenal’s Hinds, also put in a confident display, tracking back well and putting in tackles as Australia were unable to cause England many problems.

Their performances will have been welcomed by Wiegman, who already has one eye on the 2027 Women’s World Cup and managing a thin squad because of injury.

After Agyemang’s unsettling departure, Beever-Jones was taken off in the 82nd minute with England matching Australia’s 10 players for the remainder of the game having used all their substitutions.

It was a solid display from Bronze though, who has not started a game for Chelsea this season, needing time to recover from the fractured tibia she played with during Euro 2025.

Captain Leah Williamson and forwards Lauren Hemp and Lauren James were already missing from the squad, as well as Clinton and Park, so Wiegman will hope to have more available for November’s friendlies against China and Ghana.