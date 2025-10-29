Brusches Basketball Classic : Royals and Jets through to semi-finals

VICTORY Valley Royals and Amelia’s Ward Jets have reached the semi-finals of this year’s Brusches Classic basketball championship following wins on Sunday night at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

In the first game of the night Royals dispatched Retrieve Raiders 84-42 after leading throughout the encounter.

Royals, just off their recent win of the Nigel Hinds Senior Championship, cruised past Raiders 84-42 following leads at the end of the first quarter 21-6, half time 35-23 and at the end of the third quarter 55-40.

Vibert Benjamin, playing in the middle powered his way to 20 points as Clauvel Thomas registered 28, Rakin McDonald 15 and Shemar Henry 14.

The best shoots for Raiders were Neil Marks Jr. with 23 points and John Anthony supporting in a losing cause with seven points.

In the other match played, Amelia’s Ward Jets flew past Block 22 Flames 53-47 led by Stephen George’s top score of 12 points as Donnell Benjamin added 10 and Quincy Easton and Shannon Cadogan each contributed eight points for the win.

At the end of the first quarter the Jets were leading by one point 11-10 but at lemon time it was Flames ahead 28-23, before a 26-7 run pushed the lead back in favour of the Jets 39-36, and they would eventually record an exciting 53-47 victory.

Raiders had defeated Central Mackenzie Kings on the opening night last Sunday at the same venue, 50-47, behind a 22-point effort from John Anthony, while Alfie Robertson netted six with Paul France being the best scorer for the Kings with 17 points.

In the other game last Sunday Kwakwani humbled West Demerara side D-Up Academy 95-50.

Kwakwani were off to a good start as they were ahead 21-15 when the first quarter ended and looked in control at half time 48-24.

Kwakwani continued their dominance with a 34-10 run to hold away after the pivotal third quarter, 82-34, before coasting to a 95-50 win.

The competition continues today (Wednesday) with two more matches tentatively set for a venue in Georgetown. In one game Ravens and Kwakwani clash and the other pits Eagles versus Pacesetters.

However, up to press time, the venue for those matches today (Wednesday) were still to be determined, and according to the organisers, the Brusches Basketball Foundation, if a venue in the city was not available, then the two matches will be played at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday and the final on Sunday in Linden.