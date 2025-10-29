4th ExxonMobil Futsal launched; $1.5M first-place prize up for grabs

THE 4th edition of the ExxonMobil/New Era Futsal Championship was officially launched yesterday in the mining town of Linden.

The event, which will utilise an initial group stage format, will feature 13 teams divided into four pools. The top two teams at the end of the group stage will advance to the knockout round. All matches will be staged at the Retrieve Tarmac.

The competing teams are Fearless, Silver Bullets, Salah Family, Young Gunners, Hardball Management, Foundation Family, Bombers, YMCA, DC Ballers, YMCA B, Spaniards, HK, and Spaniards B.

The playing dates are November 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, 21st, 22nd, and 29th.

The winner of the event will receive $1,500,000 and a championship trophy. On the other hand, the second, third, and fourth place finishers will pocket $750,000, $350,000, and $200,000, respectively, and a trophy.

On the individual side, the Most Valuable Player will ride away with a motorcycle. Similarly, a $300,000 economic grant will also be awarded to a player or fan to aid their continued academic development. Each team must submit their candidate.

Meanwhile, each team will receive an appearance fee of $40,000 once they complete the group stage.

Ryan Hoppie, Community Relations Supervisor of ExxonMobil Guyana, said that the event is about strategic community investment, noting that it is also important because it fosters cohesion and promotes healthy lifestyles.

According to Hoppie, the company is pleased to support an important event which affords players the avenue to highlight their respective talents.

He further challenged the teams to be disciplined, noting that the event is a social space that serves as an alternative to illicit activities while also contributing to tourism in the region.

Wainwright Bethune, President of the Upper Demerara Football Association, commended the company for their continued investment and involvement in the region, noting that the entity’s annual partnership with the New Era ground illustrates that they are satisfied with the quality of their product given their emphasis on different levels of development.

Meanwhile, Dr Gregory Harris of the Ministry of Health disclosed that the entity will be utilising the tournament as a platform to promote health and wellness in the region.

He challenged the teams to utilise the same tactics and strategies to win games to aid in the development of their respective communities, noting that the players have tremendous influence on the behaviour of young people and should use this platform to improve the conditions of their communities.