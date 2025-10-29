News Archives
James Anderson receives knighthood in Windsor Castle ceremony
James Anderson receives his knighthood at Windsor Castle • Getty Images
(ESPNCRICINFO) – James Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, has received his knighthood from Princess Anne during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Anderson, 43, was named in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list in April for services to cricket, having brought the curtain down on his 21-year, 188-Test career at Lord’s in July 2024.
He finished with 704 Test wickets, the most ever taken by a pace bowler, and behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). He claimed a further 269 in ODIs – still an England record, despite playing his last white-ball match in 2015.
After his international retirement, Anderson continued to play for his county Lancashire during the 2024 season, and excelled on his return to T20 cricket after a decade-long absence, as he helped take his club to Finals Day at Edgbaston.
He also earned a wildcard contract with Manchester Originals in the Hundred and is in talks to continue his county career into the 2025 season

