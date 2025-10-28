‘NDCs are servants of the people’ – Min Manickchand

NEIGHBOURHOOD Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) have been urged to fulfil their responsibilities and take meaningful action to improve the lives of residents.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand defined the role of NDCs as ‘servants of the people’. She repeated this message to NDCs in Region Two last Friday.

“I’d like to see an NDC that picks up its garbage, an NDC that is open for people to come to the help desks,” the minister noted, explaining that these local organs are the first stop in any community.

Emphasis was placed on the government’s commitment to ensuring NDCs are equipped with the technical guidance, support systems, and resources needed to carry out their mandates effectively.

Issues ranging from drainage and irrigation, waste management, community roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, and sea defence were also addressed by the minister.