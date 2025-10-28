Guyana expresses solidarity and readiness to assist Jamaica as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa nears landfall

THE Government of Guyana, through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), has extended full support to the Government and people of Jamaica as the island braces for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, now a powerful Category 5 storm.

According to data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Centre and the Central Pacific Hurricane Centre, Hurricane Melissa has rapidly intensified, packing sustained winds of approximately 160 miles per hour. Forecasts indicate that the storm is currently positioned about 130 to 135 miles south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica, with landfall expected late Monday or early Tuesday.

In light of the significant threat posed by the hurricane, Guyana’s CDC confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with regional partners, including the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), to coordinate potential support operations.

The CDC’s Director General stated that Guyana stands ready to provide assistance as needed — whether through technical expertise, logistical support, or the provision of relief supplies — to aid Jamaica’s response and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, the Government of Guyana, through its Embassy and Consular Missions, is actively assessing the welfare of Guyanese nationals living and studying in Jamaica. Efforts are underway to ensure that all Guyanese citizens are safe, accounted for, and able to access emergency assistance. The Government has also made provisions for relief shipments and potential repatriation if the situation worsens.

Citizens in Guyana and across the Caribbean are being urged to remain alert, follow official advisories, and lend support to regional preparedness and relief initiatives as the hurricane approaches.