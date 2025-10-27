Three in custody as GPF intensifies probe into deadly gas station explosion

—Prime suspect still at large, police says

TWENTY-FOUR hours after a powerful explosion at Mobil fuel station on Regent Street Georgetown, claimed the life of a six-year-old girl and left four injured, local law enforcement agencies have intensified investigations and according to the police, three suspects, including a male Venezuelan national are now in custody.

In a statement this evening, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) gave an update into the investigation of the incident that occurred on Sunday.

“Since the issuance of the earlier statement, investigators have made significant progress. Three individuals, including a male Venezuelan national, have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation,” the statement read.

Earlier today, investigators acted on intelligence and CCTV analysis and conducted a coordinated operation that led to the interception of a silver motor car (PSS 7874) which was used to transport one of the suspects.

The vehicle was subsequently located and the three mentioned individuals were arrested and are in custody, the police reported.

Information obtained from these arrests has provided key leads to investigators, the statement noted, adding that the principal suspect, who remains at large, is being actively sought as the investigation continues.

A Wanted Bulletin has been issued for the suspect, who is believed to be of Spanish-speaking nationality.

“The Guyana Police Force urges anyone who may have seen or interacted with this individual or who may have information on his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or call 911 immediately,” the statement read.

Investigators continue to assess the scene of the explosion.

It was further stated that damage was observed to the Mobil minimart, storage bond, and four fuel pumps, as well as to several nearby buildings – including the KFC outlet, adjoining commercial establishments and portions of the High Court – consistent with shockwave impact from the blast, the police have reported.

Further, experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory have collected samples, including plastic and metal fragments which are being analysed to determine their origin and evidential value, the police said.

The police statement further read: “The Guyana Police Force remains resolute and diligent in advancing this investigation. Every effort is being made to bring those responsible to justice and to safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.”

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Surveillance video footage released, earlier today, confirmed that the suspect in Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, was seen placing a bag suspected to contain an explosive device near the area where bottled cooking gas is stored.

The footage, now in the possession of investigators, shows the man—believed to be a Spanish-speaking foreign national—approaching the section of the compound moments before the blast.

The explosion claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne, who was seated in a parked car with her relatives when the powerful blast destroyed the vehicle and caused extensive damage to nearby structures and vehicles.

Her relatives — Jenica Hooper, Yvonne Jonas, Seddia McIntosh, and Reshard Lord — all sustained injuries and remain under medical care.

Authorities have vowed to pursue the investigation “relentlessly and without delay,” describing the act as a deliberate attack that has shaken the capital.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who is currently overseas, has also ordered a full-scale investigation and instructed that every resource be mobilised to bring the perpetrator to justice.