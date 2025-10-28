GCCI calls for vigilance, justice following fatal Georgetown Gas Station explosion

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has condemned Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent and King Streets, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and left several others injured.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chamber said it has taken note of reports indicating that the explosion was triggered by human intervention, and it commended the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for its swift action in identifying a suspect in connection with the tragedy.

Calling the incident “deeply disturbing,” the GCCI stressed that it highlights the urgent need for heightened vigilance and domestic security awareness across the country.

“This disturbing incident has underscored the importance of vigilance as it relates to our domestic security and the wellbeing of our citizenry,” the Chamber said.

The GCCI urged law enforcement authorities to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted to bring the perpetrator to justice and prevent any recurrence of such acts. It also called on members of the public to play an active role in safeguarding communities by reporting suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

“Public security must be preserved and protected,” the statement added, emphasising the shared responsibility of both citizens and security agencies in maintaining safety and order.

“The GCCI extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Soraya Bourne and wishes a speedy recovery to those who were injured by the explosion,” the statement concluded.

The fatal explosion, which rocked the capital on Sunday evening, has sparked national grief and prompted a full-scale investigation ordered by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. Authorities have since released an image of the main suspect, believed to be a foreign national, as forensic experts continue to examine evidence retrieved from the scene.