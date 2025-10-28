Amerindian Affairs Minister engages Barima Kariabo residents on community growth

MINISTER of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne-Shadeek, on Monday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the lives of all Guyanese, as she engaged residents of Barima Kariabo during a community outreach in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The visit formed part of the Minister’s ongoing series of engagements across several hinterland villages aimed at strengthening partnerships with Indigenous communities and assessing local development progress.

Minister Browne-Shadeek highlighted that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government continues to deliver tangible results through direct investments and hands-on collaboration with citizens.

She disclosed that over $184 million has been invested in Barima Kariabo through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to advance local projects and community initiatives.

Commending the residents for their proactive efforts, the Minister praised the village’s economic ventures, which she said are stimulating growth, creating opportunities, and improving the overall standard of living for residents.

“The government is one that continues to work on the ground, engaging with our people and advancing development in every corner of Guyana,” she affirmed.

Minister Browne-Shadeek also pointed to the unprecedented growth taking place not only in the hinterland but across the nation, noting that the administration remains steadfast in ensuring that every Guyanese benefits from the country’s progress.

As part of her visit, the Minister handed over an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and a tractor to the village council to further support community development and enhance transportation and agricultural productivity.

The residents expressed appreciation for the continued government support and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing Barima Kariabo’s development goals in collaboration with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.