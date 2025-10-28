News Archives
Father of two granted bail on assault, threat charges
Court-

A 32-year-old father of two, Stephen Robinson, was, on Monday, granted bail after appearing before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer two charges, assault causing actual bodily harm and the use of threatening language.
The court heard that, on October 20, 2025, at Lot 101 Leopold Street, Georgetown, Robinson allegedly unlawfully assaulted Tanya Williams, causing her actual bodily harm.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.
It was further alleged that, on the same date and location, Robinson used threatening language toward Williams. He also entered a not guilty plea to that charge.
The prosecution objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offences. However, in his defence, Robinson told the court that he and the virtual complainant share a child together but are currently separated.
He claimed that disagreements often arise when he visits his son, stating that he tries to avoid confrontation.
“I try my best to stay away from her, but every time I go to see my child, problems start,” Robinson told the court, also alleging that Williams “parties more than she takes care of my son.”
After considering the submissions, Magistrate Azore granted Robinson bail in the sum of $45,000 for both charges. The matter was adjourned to November 3, 2025, for report and continuation.

