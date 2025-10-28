‘Terror’ pleads guilty to 2022 Ruimveldt murder

TWENTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD Nicholas DaSilva, called “Terror,” has pleaded guilty to the murder of Mark Delon Frank, who was fatally stabbed during a confrontation at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, in November 2022.

DaSilva, of Riverview, Ruimveldt, appeared before Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh at the High Court in Demerara, where his plea was accepted following a detailed exchange to confirm his understanding of the charge and its consequences.

When asked by the judge if he agreed with the statement of facts to which he had affixed his signature, DaSilva replied, “Yes,” confirming his acceptance.

Justice Singh further questioned whether he had discussed the plea with his lawyer and whether he understood that the offence carries a potential sentence of up to 35 years in prison DaSilva answered in the affirmative.

He also confirmed that no one had forced him to plead guilty, stating that he was doing so of his own free will. When asked whether he had taken any drugs, medication, or alcohol that could affect his understanding of the proceedings, DaSilva responded, “No, my worship.”

Justice Singh reminded the accused that he was entitled to a trial before a 12-member jury and that by pleading guilty, he was waiving that right. DaSilva said he understood that he was pleading guilty to a charge that could result in a term of imprisonment.

The judge, noting that the elements of the offence of murder had been established based on the agreed facts, accepted the guilty plea.

Justice Singh then ordered the preparation of a probation report, prison conduct report, victim impact statement, and an assessment of aggravating and mitigating factors ahead of sentencing.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 19.

DaSilva was represented by Defence Counsel Madan Kissoon, while the prosecution was represented by State Counsel Christopher Belfield, Simran Gajraj, and Geneva Wills.

According to the facts presented in court, the incident occurred at about 07:00 hours on November 25, 2022, when DaSilva and 39-year-old Mark Frank, of La Penitence, Georgetown, got into a heated argument on a cross street in Riverview.

Frank later walked away to a nearby shop but, on his return, DaSilva attacked him with a “Rambo” knife, stabbing him in the neck and causing him to collapse. He then retrieved the weapon, wiped it clean, and returned it to its case before walking toward the sea dam.

In a caution statement to police, DaSilva admitted that he “pulled out his knife and fired a jook” at Frank due to an old grievance between them.

A post-mortem examination later confirmed that Frank died from haemorrhage and shock due to a stab wound to the neck. DaSilva, who was 18 at the time of the killing, remains in custody.