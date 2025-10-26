News Archives
Shan Masood appointed Consultant of International Cricket at PCB
Shan Masood, the Test captain, now has the additional responsibility as Director of Cricket
SHAN Masood has been appointed Consultant of International Cricket at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). It is a rather unique situation, with the country’s current Test captain also being elevated to a position of authority within the board’s administrative setup.
Sources in Pakistan cricket say the announcement was made by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi during a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who was visited on Friday by the Pakistan team as well as the touring members of the South African squad.
The PCB recently advertised for the position of Director of Cricket after Usman Wahla was suspended from the role for mishandling of the Handshakegate during the Asia Cup league fixture between India and Pakistan in Dubai last month. Wahla was reinstated to the position but it is understood that is now being moved another department, most likely the PSL, following the new role for Masood.
Masood (36) has played 44 Tests, apart from nine ODIs and 19 T20Is. Misbah-Ul-Haq was considered favourite for the role. Masood ascends a position at a time when Pakistan are not known to play too many Tests. They just completed a two-Test home series against South Africa and their next Test series is in March, after the Twenty20 World Cup, in Bangladesh.

In 12 months and since October last year, Pakistan have played nine Tests, less than even Zimbabwe, who have featured in 11 Tests. India (15), England (12), Australia and South Africa (both 11) have played more than Pakistan.
In its recent advertisement for the post, the PCB said, “This is a multi-dimensional leadership role, emphasising the management of the Pakistan team, supervising international cricket operations. The incumbent’s key functions is to plan, organise, execute and oversee international tours.”

 

