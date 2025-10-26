Maxwell returns, Beardman in line for debut as Australia juggle squads ahead of Ashes

GLENN Maxwell is set to return from a fractured wrist for Australia’s upcoming T20I series against India, while 20-year-old quick Mahli Beardman could be handed a maiden international cap as selectors continued to shuffle players ahead of the home Ashes.

Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott have been released to play Sheffield Shield cricket to fine-tune for the Test series against England, which begins on November 21.

Maxwell, who injured his wrist while bowling in the nets before the T20Is in New Zealand last month, is expected to feature in the final three games of the T20I Series against India.

However, Labuschagne, who was a late addition to the ODI squad in place of the injured Cameron Green but didn’t play in either of the first two matches, will return to Queensland for their Shield clash against New South Wales at the Gabba, a fixture that will also feature Steve Smith for the Blues.

NSW captain Jack Edwards has been drafted into the ODI squad for the third match at the SCG on Saturday, alongside left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who returns after missing the Adelaide ODI.

Josh Philippe, who replaced Maxwell in New Zealand and was later called up as cover for the injured Josh Inglis, has also been added to the T20I squad for the India series beginning October 29 in Canberra. Inglis, recovering from a calf strain, is expected to rejoin the ODI group for the Sydney game.

Meanwhile, Beardman’s inclusion is the standout among the new faces. The Western Australia pacer, part of the U-19 World Cup-winning side last year and Player of the Final for his 3 for 15, has just five List A games and two BBL appearances so far.

He has impressed this domestic season with five wickets in two One-Day Cup matches and could become the latest in Australia’s line of fast-tracked young talents after Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly and Mitch Owen.

Hazlewood and Abbott, meanwhile, will feature for New South Wales in their Shield clash against Victoria at the SCG from November 10. Hazlewood is available for only the first two T20Is against India, while Abbott will also play the third before heading back to red-ball duties.

With Pat Cummins still recovering from a back issue and Cameron Green gradually resuming bowling after surgery, Abbott remains in the mix to bolster Australia’s pace stocks this summer alongside Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett.

ODI squad changes

IN: Jack Edwards, Matt Kuhnemann

OUT: Marnus Labuschagne

T20I squad changes

IN: Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Josh Philippe (all games), Mahli Beardman (games 3-5).

OUT: Josh Hazlewood (after game 2), Sean Abbott (after game 3). (Cricbuzz)