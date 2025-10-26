King takes 7-18 as Australia thrash South Africa

ALANA King returned the best figures in Women’s World Cup history as Australia hammered South Africa by seven wickets to set up a semi-final meeting with India.

The leg-spinner claimed 7-18 from seven overs as South Africa collapsed from 32-0 to 97 all out in 24 overs, with Australia completing their chase with 199 balls to spare.

King became just the sixth woman and third Australian to take seven wickets in a women’s ODI and the first to do it at a Women’s World Cup, surpassing New Zealand bowler Jackie Lord’s record of 6-10 against India in 1982.

(scores South Africa 97 (24 overs): Wolvaardt 31 (26); King 7-18

Australia 98-3 (16.5 overs): Mooney 42 (41); Kapp 1-11

Australia won by seven wickets)

The victory in Indore secures top spot in the table for Australia, who have won all six of their completed matches in the group stage, and means they will face fourth-place India in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, 30 October.

South Africa will play England, who could leapfrog them into second place with victory over New Zealand today, in the first semi-final in Guwahati on Wednesday, 29 October.

Opening batter Laura Wolvaardt was one of only three South Africa batters to reach double figures, smacking seven boundaries in the opening six overs to gift her side the perfect start before being removed for 31 by Megan Schutt, King taking the catch at mid-wicket.

King took five of the remaining six wickets to fall – Ash Gardner bowled Masabata Klaas – as South Africa were bowled out for under 100 for the second time in the tournament, having previously been skittled for 69 by semi-final opponents England in their opener.

The defending champions briefly wobbled in their chase, slipping to 11-2 inside six overs, before Beth Mooney (42) and Georgia Voll (38 not out) came together to guide them to a routine win.

Best bowling figures at a Women’s World Cup

• Alana King (Australia) – 7-18 v South Africa (2025)

• Jackie Lord (New Zealand) – 6-10 v India (1982)

• Glenys Page (New Zealand) – 6-20 v Trinidad & Tobago (1973)

• Sophie Ecclestone (England) – 6-36 v South Africa (2022)

• Anya Shrubsole (England) – 6-46 v India (2017

South Africa have previous for being dismantled by spin. In their 10-wicket demolition at the hands of England, left-arm spinner Linsey Smith accounted for Wolvaardt, Brits, and Kapp as she claimed figures of 3-7 while Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took two wickets apiece.

On Saturday, an inspired performance from King was at the heart of their collapse, exposing frailties against spin, when batting first, and when their top-order fails to fire.

Australia, by contrast, head into the semi-finals not only unbeaten, but boosted by yet another player stepping up with a match-defining performance.

King’s first two wickets were handed to her, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp both attempting needlessly aggressive shots and popping simple catches to fielders, but there was little good fortune about the rest of her spell.

She began with 14 consecutive dot balls, taking wickets with four of them, and bowled 33 in total from 42 deliveries.

Four of her seven wickets were bowled, with Annerie Dercksen undone by a flighted delivery and Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, and Nadine de Klerk falling victim to the grip and turn she got off the surface.

Relentless in her approach, the majority of her deliveries, including six of her seven wicket-taking balls, were good or back of a length.

King had largely gone under the radar during Australia’s campaign. Economical but unremarkable in the middle overs, her six wickets had been overshadowed by all-round contributions from fellow spinner Gardner and Annabel Sutherland.

But on Saturday, she reminded everyone of the threat she poses in the middle overs, orchestrating South Africa’s collapse from 42-2 to 97 all out.

She has now taken 13 wickets at this World Cup and 25 wickets in just 12 ODIs in 2025, with the latter haul bettered by only Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Nonkululeko Mlaba, all of whom have played at least three matches more than the Australian and cannot match her average (15.52) or economy (4.34). (BBC Sport)