Team Guyana Takes Aim at 2025 CDC

GUYANA’S Archers are ready for action as the 7th Caribbean Development Championship Opens in Trinidad & Tobago on October 23, 2025 at the Marvin Lee Stadium.

Guyana proudly joined fellow Caribbean nations and WAA officials for the official practice session and opening ceremony today with the second largest contingent of the tournament. This is the second time being hosted by the twin island republic and Secretary General Mr. Sergio Font has given thanks on behalf of WAA to the Trinidad and Tobago Archery Federation for hosting the event comprising of some 232 Athletes.

Held under the auspices of World Archery Americas, the CDC brings together developing and competitive archers from across 11 countries to strengthen technical skills, build camaraderie, and foster growth in the sport. The event runs from October 23–26, 2025, featuring a range of bow disciplines and categories. Technical Delegate and Chair of WAA Development Committee Mr Phil Graves noted in his remarks to the teams that this is known as a Teaching Tournament, and World Archery rules will be maintained.

Guyana’s delegation, comprising 31 athletes and 11 officials, represents one of the largest teams the country has ever fielded in the sport. The delegation is led by World Archery Level 2 and National Head Coach, Mr. Ryan McKinnon, who oversees the delegation’s performance, discipline, and adherence to international standards throughout the tournament.

Also present at the Championships is Continental Judge, Mr. Gamal Mohammed, and past President of Archery Guyana, who is serving in his official capacity as part of the event’s technical team, ensuring fair and professional officiating across all categories.

Archery Guyana extends sincere appreciation to its valued sponsors and partners whose contributions made this participation possible.

Guyana Beverages Inc. (GBI): for generously outfitting the entire delegation with branded team shirts, pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year with Archery Guyana; Massy Gas Products Inc.: for their sponsorship support toward the second team’s shirt; and Guyana Olympic Association (GOA): for its contribution toward athletes’ registration fees for the Championships.

President of Archery Guyana, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, commended the team and expressed heartfelt thanks to sponsors: “We are proud to see our archers standing tall among their regional peers. Their participation at the CDC reflects the steady growth of the sport in Guyana, and we remain deeply grateful to our sponsors and partners for supporting our national development efforts.”

Team Guyana now prepares to compete with focus and determination as the Championships continue with Qualification round tomorrow and the finals over the weekend. The federation, along with all Guyanese supporters, extends best wishes to the delegation as they proudly fly the Golden Arrowhead high across the Caribbean Archery stage.