Brusches’ Classic returns tonight with double header at Retrieve Hard Court

The 2025 Brusches Basketball Foundation promotions return with the Brusches Basketball Classic tournament which begins tonight (Saturday) with a double header feature at the Retrieve Hard Court.

The first game will bounce off at 19:00 hours when Kwakwani take on West Demerara’s D-Up Academy while the second match brings together Retrieve Raiders and Central Mackenzie Kings at 21:00 hours.

Tomorrow (Sunday) another double header is planned for the same venue when from 19:00 hours Victory Valley Royals clash with the winner of the Raiders/ Kings match and following that game the Amelia’s Ward Jets face Block 22 Flames.

The tournament continues on Tuesday with Georgetown clubs Ravens and the winner of the Kwakwani vs D-Up Academy match in one game at the other featuring Pacesetters and Eagles.

The semifinals are set for next Saturday and the final next Sunday.

Trophies and medals among other things are at stake in this year’s tournament.