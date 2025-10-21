News Archives
St. Lucia cycling legend Jean Louis dies in vehicular accident
Jean Louis (centre) celebrates after winning the Ovaltine race in St. Kitts & Nevis in 1986 (Photo courtesy Saint Lucia Cycling Association)
ONTARIO, Canada, (CMC) – Saint Lucia cycling legend Jean Louis passed away over the weekend after being involved in a vehicular accident here in Burlington.
According to reports, Louis was hit by a vehicle while riding on Friday, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 66 years old.
Louis, a former champion, was named Saint Lucia’s Sportsman of the Year in 1985, the only cyclist to ever cop the award.
In 1987, he created more history when he captured the inaugural Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Cycling Championships men’s title.
Hailing from the south Castries community of Anse La Salopwe, in La Toc, Louis won multiple Ovaltine titles at home and in St. Kitts & Nevis, including the 1987 Barclays Bank Race to Dennery and back, and invitational grass track races at school sports.
He even rode in National Championships in 2023 and 2024, just to support the next generation of cyclists.
President of the Saint Lucia Cycling Association, Cyril Mangal lauded Louis for helping to develop the sport on the island.
“Jean Louis was instrumental in the development of many of the young cyclists in the 1980s to the 90’s. He played a major role in my development, along with my brothers.
“He helped us with equipment. He was like a father figure to us. He contributed even while he was [a] resident in Canada. He was always there to encourage me as a cycling administrator when things seemed tough for the sport, encouraging me not to give up,” Mangal said.

