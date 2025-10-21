November and December schedule announced for 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers

CONCACAF recently announced the schedule for the first week of 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers beginning this November; matches will begin on Thursday, Nov. 27, and the final matches of the window will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

The Concacaf W Qualifiers matches will be played across the three FIFA Women’s International Match Windows running from November 2025 through April 2026, and serve as the preliminary stage of the 2026 Concacaf W Championship.

The competition will feature 29 Member Associations – excluding the region’s two highest-ranked nations (the United States and Canada). At the conclusion of the Concacaf W Qualifiers, the six group winners will join the United States and Canada in next year’s eight-team Concacaf W Championship.

The Concacaf W Championship will serve as the Confederation’s qualifier for both the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 and the 2028 LA Summer Olympics, and will be the first of three major centralised tournaments in the Confederation’s revamped women’s national team calendar, unveiled in September 2024.

The official draw for the Concacaf W Qualifiers took place in Miami, FL, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2025. The participating nations have been drawn into six groups, as follows – Group A: Mexico, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and US Virgin Islands; Group B: Jamaica, Guyana, Nicaragua, Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda; Group C: Costa Rica, Guatemala, Bermuda, Grenada and Cayman Islands; Group D: Haiti, Dominican Republic, Suriname, Belize and Anguilla; Group E: Panama, Cuba, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Curacao and Aruba; Group F: Trinidad & Tobago, El Salvador, Honduras and Barbados

Guyana’s matches will take place on the days listed below; November and December match start times and venues have also been confirmed.

*Home team listed first and in Eastern time (local time)

Monday, December 1, 2025

19:00 (20:00) Guyana vs. Nicaragua –National Track & Field Centre, WCD, Guyana

Friday, February 27, 2026

Guyana vs. Dominica

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Antigua & Barbuda vs. Guyana

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Jamaica vs. Guyana.(CONCACAF)