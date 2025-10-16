News Archives
Man remanded on multiple burglary, armed robbery charges
Court_
  • prosecutor cites video evidence, fears of reoffending as reason for denial of bail

TWENTY-eight-year-old Leonardo Mahabir of Independence Boulevard, Georgetown, was on Wednesday remanded to prison after appearing before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer four charges, including one count of burglary and three counts of robbery under arms.

At the start of the proceedings, Magistrate McGusty informed Mahabir that the prosecution had applied to have the matter transferred to the High Court. When asked if he had any objection to the matter remaining before her, Mahabir indicated that he did not.

According to the first charge, it is alleged that on July 22, 2025, at 66 Campbellville, Georgetown, Mahabir broke and entered the dwelling house of Nafieza Ali and stole a scanner valued at $310,000. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In relation to the second charge, the court heard that on October 12, 2025, at Cummings Street, Alberttown, Mahabir, in the company of others and armed with a knife, robbed Lorissa Ollivera of several items amounting to $163,000. He again pleaded not guilty.

The third charge alleged that on the same day and at the same location, Mahabir, while armed with a knife and accompanied by others, robbed Lourinth Ferreira of a wristwatch valued at $65,000. He pleaded not guilty to this charge as well.

A fourth charge was also read, alleging that on October 12, 2025, at Cummings Street, Alberttown, Mahabir, while armed with a knife and in the company of others, robbed Lurisa Ollivierra of one Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at $250,000 and one Apple iPhone 13 valued at $107,000, together amounting to $375,000. He entered a not guilty plea.

The prosecution strongly objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offences and Mahabir’s history of similar crimes, arguing that he poses a risk of reoffending if released. The prosecutor also told the court that video footage exists showing Mahabir committing the acts, and that he was pursued by public-spirited citizens into the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was subsequently arrested.

When questioned by Magistrate McGusty, the prosecutor explained that the police are still in the process of obtaining witness statements and extracting the video evidence. An adjournment was requested to complete the case file.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Mahabir to prison and adjourned the matter to November 5, 2025. She further directed the prosecution to ensure that the accused receives copies of all statements before the next hearing.

