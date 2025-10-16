Luxury Cruise SH Vega docks in Georgetown

showcasing Guyana’s tourism potential

THE luxury Norwegian cruise ship, Swan Hellenic (SH) Vega, made a grand entry at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) Wharf on Wednesday, bringing 75 passengers and over a hundred crew members to the country. Known for its high-end, group-focused expeditions to remote destinations like Antarctica, the Arctic, and South America, the SH Vega has now added Guyana to its itinerary.

Passengers were warmly welcomed with a mini exhibition featuring local crafts, artisanal products, and tourism materials, offering a taste of the rich culture and creativity that defines Destination Guyana. The soft welcome also included local entertainment, such as steel pan performances, and refreshments provided by Banks D.I.H., allowing guests to take home a piece of Guyana with them.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, personally met with the captain, crew, and passengers upon their disembarkation. She encouraged the visitors to explore Guyana extensively during their stay. “Bringing all of these stakeholders together was a massive undertaking, but they’ve done extremely well, and I’m proud and very moved to welcome this cruise ship today,” Minister Rodrigues said.

The day-long tour, guided by licensed tour operator Evergreen Adventures, included an awe-inspiring visit to Kaieteur Falls, one of the country’s most iconic natural attractions, and a City Tour of Georgetown. The SH Vega, which originated its journey from Barbados, departed at midnight, having offered passengers an immersive experience of Guyana in just 12 hours.

Minister Rodrigues emphasised that the success of such visits is a collaborative effort. Evergreen Adventures, local logistics company J Bridge, the Guyana Tourism Authority, Immigration, and the Guyana Police Force all worked together to ensure smooth operations and an exceptional visitor experience.

The Minister also outlined her forward-looking plans to elevate Guyana’s tourism sector. These include the creation of a calendar of local events to enrich visitor experiences and the establishment of permanent information hubs at ports, hotels, and major accommodation providers, which will serve as the “face” of Guyana for incoming tourists.

Highlighting the importance of flexible travel options, Minister Rodrigues noted that “many persons arriving in Guyana do not have a set schedule, and must be given the option of travelling to discover Guyana, increasing our own occupancy.” She also revealed ambitious goals for the country’s tourism sector, targeting three million passengers passing through the economy by 2030. Guyana’s current hotel room stock exceeds 4,000, with another 15 hotels under construction, which will bring the total to over 6,000 rooms.

The visit of the SH Vega not only underscores Guyana’s growing appeal as a cruise destination but also demonstrates the country’s commitment to providing high-quality, culturally immersive experiences for international visitors.