AI and Digital Twin Technology to enhance environmental oversight in Guyana

e-Magic and EPA team up to modernise environmental data management

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Guyana has announced a collaboration with e-Magic Inc. to advance its digital transformation initiatives using digital twin technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership aims to revolutionise the processing, structuring, and analysis of environmental compliance data, enabling real-time monitoring and generating actionable insights to strengthen oversight and improve decision-making.

e-Magic, a Guyanese company with international headquarters in Canada, is leveraging its expertise to design and test solutions that turn complex environmental reporting into data-driven, practical outcomes. As a long-standing Microsoft solution provider, e-Magic also brings the advantages of Microsoft’s global innovation ecosystem, ensuring that local implementation aligns with international best practices and sustainable digital growth.

“The EPA is committed to adopting modern solutions that improve how we collect, manage and use environmental data. Working with e-Magic allows us to explore digital technologies that can enhance reporting, improve accuracy, and create new opportunities for real-time and historical monitoring of environmental performance,” said Kemraj Parsram, Executive Director of the EPA.

Tony Harris, CEO and President of e-Magic Inc., highlighted the significance of the collaboration:

“e-Magic is proud to bring both local presence in Guyana and international expertise from Canada to support this important initiative. We believe digital twins and AI can help transform how environmental agencies operate, and we are excited to contribute to the EPA’s vision for a more data-driven future.”

This initiative demonstrates how digital innovation can address environmental challenges in Guyana, combining local expertise, global experience, and advanced technology to support smarter, more sustainable environmental management.

e-Magic Inc. is a Guyanese company with international headquarters in Canada that develops digital twin and AI solutions to help organisations transform how they manage data, optimise operations, and achieve sustainability goals. Its TwinWorX platform, available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, is used by clients across multiple industries worldwide.