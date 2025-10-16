ERC engages students in Linden, Berbice to promote unity, respect

outreach aims to instill values of tolerance and appreciation for diversity among youth

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has resumed its nationwide school outreach programme, bringing its message of harmony, tolerance, and understanding to students across Guyana.

As part of its renewed public education drive, the Commission engaged pupils from Grades Four to Six at six primary schools in Regions 10 and 6 during the second week of October 2025.

ERC staff from the Public Education and Awareness Unit recently visited Christianburg Primary, McKenzie Primary, and Bamia Primary in Linden, Region 10. Two days later, on Friday, October 11, similar sessions were conducted at Fyrish Primary, All Saints Primary, and Rose Hall Primary in Berbice, Region 6.

The interactive sessions introduced the young learners to the Commission’s constitutional role and mandate, fostering understanding, promoting tolerance, and encouraging harmonious relations among Guyana’s diverse peoples. The presentations were tailored to suit the age group, using relatable examples to help students grasp the importance of unity and respect for all ethnicities.

ERC officers encouraged active participation, inviting students to ask and answer questions during the sessions. Those who provided correct responses were rewarded with small prizes, adding a fun and engaging element to the discussions.

According to the Commission, the school visits form a vital part of its strategy to reach Guyanese from an early age. By engaging children at the primary level, the ERC aims to nurture a generation that values diversity, practices inclusivity, and recognises the country’s multicultural makeup as one of its greatest strengths.

“This outreach is about planting the seeds of mutual respect and understanding in our youth,” the ERC said in a statement. “When children learn to appreciate differences and treat one another with kindness, they grow into adults who help build a more peaceful and unified Guyana.”

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its constitutional mandate of promoting harmony and good relations among all Guyanese and announced that similar educational outreaches will continue in schools and communities nationwide in the coming months.