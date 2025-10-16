Bartica Police engage school dropouts through motivational youth outreach

– two commit to returning to school following initiative led by Commander Moore

IN an effort to foster positive youth development and strengthen community relations, the Guyana Police Force’s Regional Division #7 hosted a special engagement exercise for four school dropouts at the Divisional Headquarters and Bartica Police Station on Tuesday.

The activity, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner and Regional Commander Dion Moore, aimed to motivate the young participants to re-engage with education and make constructive life choices. During the visit, the youths were guided by Inspector Austin, Corporal Peters, and Woman Corporal Bentinck, who took them on an educational tour of the station.

They were introduced to the roles and responsibilities of key departments including the Enquiries Office, Commander’s Registry, Operations Room, Finance Office, Crime Registry, Court Superintendent Office, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Zara Computer Centre, Traffic Department, and Immigration Office.

Throughout the exercise, officers provided firsthand insight into how each department contributes to maintaining law and order, while also emphasising the importance of discipline, responsibility, and teamwork.

Commander Moore, who held a motivational session with the group, encouraged the youths to stay committed to their education and adopt a positive mindset toward personal growth. He also highlighted the opportunities available at the Zara Computer Centre — a facility that offers computer literacy training and access to digital skills development — as a valuable tool for improving employability.

Notably, two of the participants pledged to return to school the following day. To support their reintegration into the classroom, they were presented with new school supplies provided by the police.

The initiative was warmly received, with the participants expressing gratitude to Commander Moore and his team for their encouragement and guidance.

This youth engagement exercise forms part of the Guyana Police Force’s broader community outreach strategy aimed at preventing youth delinquency, promoting education, and building stronger, trust-based relationships between law enforcement officers and residents — particularly within hinterland communities such as Bartica.