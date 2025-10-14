Housing Ministry intensifies relocation of squatters from Ogle Airport flight path

THE Ministry of Housing, through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), has intensified efforts to remove persons illegally occupying lands within the Cummings Park reserve, an area situated directly under the Eugene F. Correia/Ogle International Airport’s flight path.

During a recent visit to the area, Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, accompanied by CH&PA’s Director of Community Development, Mr. Gladwin Charles, emphasised that the area falls within a zero-tolerance squatting zone due to its proximity to critical aviation operations.

“This is an area that, under no circumstance, we can have persons squatting or occupying the land. It’s within the buffer zone for the Ogle authority, and so we have to act immediately,” Minister Croal asserted, stressing that the illegal settlements pose serious safety hazards to both aviation activities and the occupants themselves.

The removal of squatters from the Ogle flight path has been a longstanding issue tied to national safety regulations and Guyana’s wider urban development strategy. The area has been earmarked as part of the airport’s expansion and modernisation project, a key component of the country’s infrastructural growth and economic transformation.

Minister Croal noted that the Housing Ministry has been working collaboratively with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Ogle Airport management to ensure that the relocation process is conducted humanely and with due consideration for affected residents.

To date, approximately 40 individuals who had applied for house lots through CH&PA are in various stages of being relocated to legally allocated residential areas. The Ministry continues to engage the remaining occupants to finalise their relocation.

ZERO TOLERANCE FOR NEW SQUATTING

Formal removal notices have already been served to remaining illegal occupants. Those who fail to comply or refuse relocation will face immediate enforcement actions, the Ministry warned.

“No new squatting will be tolerated,” Minister Croal reaffirmed, underscoring that the Ministry’s policy prioritises public safety, lawful land use, and sustainable community development.

Commitment to Orderly Development

The Housing Ministry’s continued relocation drive aligns with the Government’s broader commitment to regularising communities, improving housing accessibility, and upholding urban planning standards across the country.

By removing settlements that obstruct aviation safety and development projects, the Ministry aims to strike a balance between economic progress and the well-being of citizens, ensuring that every relocation is conducted transparently and with fairness.

“The Ministry remains resolute in protecting lives, enforcing the law, and ensuring that land is utilised in ways that contribute to Guyana’s sustainable development,” Minister Croal concluded.