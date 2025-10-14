GCAA launches digital portal for aircraft landing permits

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Monday launched its new e-services portal for the provision of aircraft landing permits here.

The portal, which forms part of a larger project of digitising services at the aviation authority, was launched at its High Street, Kingston office, where it was noted that it also directly aligns with the vision of President Dr. Irfaan Ali for the digitalisation of sectors of the country.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar stated that the platform will revolutionise interactions with the aviation sector, making processes smoother.

“This Online platform will revolutionise the way we interact with the aviation sector, making it easier and faster for all stakeholders involved,” he said, adding:

“By moving to a digital platform, we are achieving significant savings in resources and time. With improved processes and more accessible services, we can ensure that no matter where you live in the world, you can come to Guyana and access our products and services.”

During the ceremony, Director General of the GCAA, Lt Col (Ret’d) Egbert Field stated, “We are thrilled to introduce this platform to the public. This project not only aligns with his [Excellency’s] vision, but also embodies the unwavering commitment to ensure that the public service is both accessible and efficient for all stakeholders.”

He noted that the landing permit online application system also represents a paradigm shift in how applications are handled.

This, he said, was an extensive process that currently sees over 500 applicants, and with the move to a digital platform, there is an expectation that same will increase.

“Transitioning to this e-services platform, we are addressing the challenges of our previous processes,” he added.

The platform, which was a collaborative effort between the GCAA and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), saw the development and design of the same by a fully Guyanese team.

Against this backdrop, the government’s National ICT Adviser Darryl Akeung stated that together, the agencies worked tirelessly to develop a system that ensures that aviation services are brought closer to airline operators while improving safety, transparency and efficiency.

“The Online landing platform transforms a process that was once manual and time-consuming into a fully digital experience,” Akeung said.

He noted that it allows airline operators to apply online from anywhere in the world, and as such, the platform provides real-time status updates while ensuring secure and faster processing times.