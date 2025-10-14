ExxonMobil Ogle HQ now ‘fully operational’ –Routledge

EXXONMOBIL Guyana’s new headquarters at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, is officially fully operational, as the company continues to expand its local footprint and long-term commitment to Guyana.

One of the buildings, which is called the Kanuku Complex, draws its name from the Kanuku Mountain Range in Region Nine (Upper Takutu–Upper Essequibo), symbolising strength and endurance, while the second one, the Pakaraimas, is named after the mountains of southwestern Guyana.

Speaking during the company’s first media briefing at the new site on Monday, ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge confirmed that more than 560 employees have already moved into the facility, along with about 150 workers from prime contractor, SBM Offshore.

“The Ogle office is fully operational. We’ve moved in some 560 people, and you’ll see there are a lot of people here, not just ExxonMobil employees, but also our key contractors,” Routledge said.

He said that the headquarters is now “fully functional in all aspects”, serving as a central hub for the company’s growing operations.

“From an operational point of view, we’re in the process of moving the offshore panel operator positions from the FPSO,” he disclosed.

The Kanuku Complex is equipped with advanced technology designed to support ExxonMobil’s offshore oil production.

The first floor is dedicated to offshore operations, housing three control rooms that will be manned 24/7. This setup enables the company to reduce the number of personnel working directly offshore, while ensuring real-time oversight of production activities.

The control rooms are linked via fiber optic cable to ExxonMobil’s floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels, including Unity, Prosperity, and One Guyana, allowing for seamless remote management, process monitoring, and inspection.

The same fiber optic network runs parallel to the Gas-to-Energy project’s pipeline, providing added capability to detect leaks or unauthorised access along the route.

Routledge, however, pointed out that this transition is being done methodically to ensure the highest safety standards are maintained.

“We do that very methodically in order that it’s a safe operation,” he said.

Regarding project costs associated with the headquarters and related operational adjustments, Routledge noted that final figures are still being reconciled.

“It will probably take several months to reach that point. As in any major project, there are always contractual questions and matters that have to be worked through in order to align the final numbers between contractor, subcontractors and ourselves,” he explained.