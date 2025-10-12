News Archives
Police probe knife attack on East Bank Demerara family
Indira was cut on her elbow, palm, and three fingers on her right hand
POLICE are investigating an alleged wounding incident involving a Coverden family on the East Bank Demerara on Friday afternoon. The victims, 53-year-old housewife Indira Thomas, her 68-year-old husband William Thomas, a businessman, and their 18-month-old granddaughter, were reportedly attacked while stuck in traffic along the East Bank road corridor at approximately 15:30 hours.

Authorities have arrested 68-year-old Wilfred Aaron, a construction worker from Coverden, in connection with the incident. Investigators say the suspect and the victims are neighbours, though they have had prolonged disputes and are not on speaking terms.

According to Indira Thomas, the family was returning from picking up their granddaughter from a daycare and playgroup in Friendship when the suspect began verbally abusing her husband, using expletives and allegedly threatening to kill him. When William Thomas stepped out of the vehicle to assess the situation, Aaron allegedly armed himself with a knife and attacked him, causing injuries to his abdomen and ear.

The 18-month-old child also sustained injuries to her left wrist, while Indira, who tried to intervene, was cut on her elbow, palm, and three fingers on her right hand (index, middle, and ring fingers). The family subsequently drove to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where they were examined, treated, and released.

Police investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and question the suspect.

