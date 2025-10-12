News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man shot during armed robbery at Annandale wake
news-default

POLICE are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Annandale, East Coast Demerara, in which a 30-year-old autobody worker from Non Pariel was shot and robbed early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the police, the victim was attending the wake of the late Eagon Williams when the incident occurred around 12:05 AM. While stepping away from the gathering to relieve himself, he noticed two men of African descent approaching him. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, and both were riding a motorcycle (registration unknown).

The victim attempted to flee towards the wake house, but the suspects caught up with him, held him at gunpoint, and demanded money. He resisted, and during the confrontation, the armed suspect allegedly fired a shot, hitting him in the right thigh and causing him to fall to the ground.

The assailants then stole the victim’s haversack, which contained a Samsung S9 phone valued at $40,000 and personal documents, before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

The injured man was assisted by wake attendees and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted and scheduled for surgery. Police investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for the suspects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.