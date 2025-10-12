Man shot during armed robbery at Annandale wake

POLICE are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Annandale, East Coast Demerara, in which a 30-year-old autobody worker from Non Pariel was shot and robbed early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the police, the victim was attending the wake of the late Eagon Williams when the incident occurred around 12:05 AM. While stepping away from the gathering to relieve himself, he noticed two men of African descent approaching him. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, and both were riding a motorcycle (registration unknown).

The victim attempted to flee towards the wake house, but the suspects caught up with him, held him at gunpoint, and demanded money. He resisted, and during the confrontation, the armed suspect allegedly fired a shot, hitting him in the right thigh and causing him to fall to the ground.

The assailants then stole the victim’s haversack, which contained a Samsung S9 phone valued at $40,000 and personal documents, before fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

The injured man was assisted by wake attendees and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted and scheduled for surgery. Police investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for the suspects.