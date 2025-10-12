News Archives
Armed robbery at China #11 Supermarket in Parfaite Harmonie
POLICE are investigating an armed robbery at the China #11 Supermarket in Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, owned by 38-year-old Chinese businessman, Zhuangshui Xu. The incident occurred on Friday at approximately 20:44 hours.

Xu told the police that three masked men entered the supermarket while he was behind the cashier counter, attending to customers. The police release noted that one suspect, dressed in a camouflage hoodie and dark pants with a black cloth covering his face, was armed with a handgun.

The second wore a long-sleeve grey and blue jersey with blue pants and a blue face covering, carrying a knife, while the third suspect, clad in a long-sleeve blue jersey and dark pants with a grey face covering, was armed with a cutlass.

The suspects demanded that Xu hand over the cash. One of the men entered the cashier area and removed the day’s earnings from the register, placing the cash along with $50,000 worth of Digicel and GT&T phone cards into a black plastic bag. The trio then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police have questioned several persons in connection with the robbery, and investigations are ongoing.

