Police recover .32 pistol during Ogle-New Highway search

POLICE conducted a cordon-and-search operation on Friday evening between 20:05 hours and 20:35 hours along the access roads connecting the Ogle New Highway and Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara. The operation targeted drugs, firearms, ammunition, and stolen or illegally obtained items, a press release from the Police Force noted.

During the search, officers discovered a black plastic bag concealed among a pile of stones on the western side of the access road. Inside the bag, police found a .32 pistol with a matching magazine and one live round of .32 ammunition. No arrests were made in connection with the discovery, and investigations are ongoing.