Engineering, labour force to be doubled at gas-to-energy site

—as 24-hour operations underway to meet 2026 deadline

— All four gas turbines to be laid by December

WORKS are progressing rapidly at the gas-to-energy (GtE) project site, with 24-hour operations now underway to accelerate completion. All four gas turbines are expected to be installed by December, and by January, the majority of the project’s major equipment will be on site.

During a visit to the site at Wales, West Bank Demerara, on Friday night, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali commended the pace of development, describing the ongoing work as “tremendous.” Standing at the power plant site, the President observed that the final pour for the foundation base of the fourth turbine was being completed – a significant milestone in the project’s construction timeline.

The installation of the turbines represents a critical step forward in what the President has repeatedly described as Guyana’s most transformative energy initiative to date, aimed at delivering cheaper and more reliable power to the nation.

“So work is accelerating and one of the things that the contractor, the consultant and the project team, one of the things that they’re committing to is working 24/7, increasing not only the man-hours, but the manpower itself. The engineering and labour force here will more than double in the coming weeks, so that we can get back on a timeline as quickly as possible,” the President reported.

The scale of the project was also highlighted with some 9,303 piles required and 25,000 cubic metres of concrete to be poured. When completed, the Wales Gas to Energy plant is expected to significantly reduce the electricity cost for Guyanese households and businesses.

Additionally, representatives from CH4/Lindsayca and the project’s main contractor, Engineers India Limited (EIL) noted that since the new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge came into operation, there has been increased productivity.

Approximately 400 workers are currently stationed at the site, with plans to begin the 24-hour operations immediately. President Ali reaffirmed the company’s commitment to completing the project in 2026.

Additionally, Winston Brassington, project coordinator, noted that the work is progressing from the power plant to the substation in the north and then around to the NGL plant, with the foundations being poured. As he went into detail about the schedule of work to be done, he stated, “The intention is to try to get everything finished by next year.”

The Gas-to-Energy project represents Guyana’s determination to use its natural resources to lower costs, expand industries, and create new opportunities for citizens. With over two-thirds of the work already done and strong collaboration among the Government, ExxonMobil Guyana, and contractors, the project is moving steadily towards completion.