CJIA taps SITA’s cutting-edge tech. to boost airport services

THE Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) is moving ahead with plans to modernise operations and significantly improve the passenger experience through the integration of biometric technology and advanced digital systems.

This follows a high-level meeting between CJIAC’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ramesh Ghir, and senior executives of Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA), including the company’s President for the Americas, Mr. Shwan Gregor.

A press release from the airport noted that the talks centred on advancing CJIAC’s technology roadmap – a key pillar of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision to transform Guyana’s main international gateway into a modern, efficient, and technology-driven airport.

According to Ghir, the initiative will focus on enhancing service quality and reducing passenger processing times through the use of biometric systems and SITA’s state-of-the-art airport management solutions.

Among the technologies discussed were:

Plans are in place to introduce Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS) and self-check-in and baggage tag printing facilities at major international hotels, allowing travellers to begin the check-in process before arriving at the airport. Reduced Processing Times: The deployment of Curb Side Check-in and Self Bag Drop services will further streamline departures and ease congestion at the terminal.

According to the press release, SITA’s executives reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Guyana’s aviation sector, noting that the country remains a critical market for the company. They pledged to deliver the latest technology solutions to help CJIAC position itself as a regional leader in passenger processing and biometric adoption.

Both teams have committed to close collaboration in the coming months to roll out the new systems – a move that represents a major step toward creating a more seamless, efficient, and passenger-friendly travel experience at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Ramesh Ghir, CEO of CJIAC; Mr. Shwan Gregor, President SITA Americas; Mr. George Miley, Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean; and other senior SITA executives.