–President Ali says at opening of modern SOMA Hotel & Restaurant

–announces launch of four apps. to promote efficiency & convenience

FROM the hands of local innovators to the skyline of new developments, Guyana’s economic transformation is being driven mainly by the private sector, which has injected investments valued at hundreds of millions of US dollars, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has stated.

Speaking at the opening of the SOMA Hotel and Restaurant on Saturday in Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD), President Ali commended the local private sector for their spirit of determination, which is fuelling the nation’s reshaping.

The President’s appraisal of the new modern piece of infrastructure underpinned the government’s broader development vision, one that seeks to, as he put it, “leapfrog” Guyana into a new chapter of diversification and technological advancement by 2030.

“This is not about oil and gas. What we’re going to be building by 2030 is the most amazing outside-of-the-box, imaginative, diversified, forward-looking economy the world has ever seen. We want to leapfrog this country into unbelievable places, and we’re going to go through that with God on our side and with the people,” the head of state said.

DIVERSIFIED & DIGITAL FUTURE

The president outlined an ambitious roadmap for the country at the end of the decade, including two large gold mines being operational by the end of 2027, the completion of a second natural gas pipeline by the end of 2030 to power large-scale industrial expansion, and world-class healthcare, education and food systems.

He also announced that within six weeks, he will be meeting with the private sector to launch four government applications that will allow for the conducting of government business in a transparent, productive and efficient manner, providing accountability that is digitally tracked.

“So, it is not only about us asking the private sector to make these investments, it is also about us in government holding ourselves accountable with the use of this technology,” President Ali said.

He stated that there must be an efficient and fair system that is less dependent on human biases, but more system-based.

“The country is going to be very different by 2030, and I would not like our people to be very different. I would like our people to still acknowledge the small things and blessings, to hold true to our culture and our values, to stay humble and be gracious about our blessings, and not to let arrogance be what we are known for,” the president said.

It is within this light that the president explained why he invests so much time in the ‘One Guyana’ concept and the revival of Guyana, especially the capital city, Georgetown. He stated that the nation must reflect what Guyanese represent, noting that: “Our environment must speak about who we are”.

As he highlighted the other plans for Guyana which not only are anchored on economic development but also social transformation, Dr. Ali said: “There is no slowing down, by the grace of God, for us in the next 10 years, 15 years, because what we are doing is placing the ideas and the opportunities that will be accelerated in the world by 2035 today.”

SUPPORTING GUYANA

Behind the modern architecture of the new SOMA Hotel and Restaurant lies a story of family and legacy, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TOTALTEC, Lars Mangal.

He disclosed that the hotel was named after his two daughters, marking both personal inspiration and a bold vision for Guyana’s future. The newly opened hotel in Houston has been hailed as more than just another addition to Guyana’s hospitality landscape.

SOMA Hotel Restaurant, an investment by TOTALTEC and its Guyanese partners complements Guyana’s rising hospitality industry, one that earned approximately G$13.6 billion in 2024, and now employs over 20,000 people, directly or indirectly.

The opening comes on the heels of the government’s goal of expanding hotel capacity to meet growing visitor demand, with arrivals topping 371,000 last year.

The owner further stated, “When we first imagined SOMA, we wanted to create more than a hotel or a restaurant. We wanted to build a place, a purpose, a place that supports Guyana’s most important industrial zones is one of the key zones of development in the country, and there are many more to come, and there are many more in progress and being built.”

Mangal said the hotel represents a new dimension of their commitment to Guyana’s development.

He added: “We see SOMA, not as a single project, but at the beginning of a larger vision where affordable, efficient, high-quality accommodation, dining, and hospitality become available across multiple key development zones throughout Guyana.

“From here in Houston to future opportunities in industrial, coastal regional locations, we intend to scale the concept, bringing with it the same standards of comfort care and service that our clients and guests deserve and expect. None of the none of this would be possible without the collective effort and partnership of many. To our government, to the President, the Vice-President, for creating an enabling environment that encourages private investment, local entrepreneurship, ‘We thank you’.”

He also mentioned that the first phase of the SOMA Hotel and Restaurant will create 60-100 direct jobs for Guyanese men and women.