‘Collaboration, not politics, must drive Region Six’

– Minister Mustapha tells new council

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

IN a significant leadership shift for Region Six, East Canje Berbice Welfare Officer, Junior Basant, was, on Friday, elected as the new Regional Chairman, while Wajid Shaheed Khan of East Bank Berbice was chosen as the new Regional Vice Chairman.

Their election ushers in a wave of young, new energy and renewed commitment to advancing the region’s ongoing development agenda and both men have indicated their willingness to work for the people of the region with plans to take a hands-on approach.

A total of 30 councillors were sworn in to serve on the new Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six. Representing the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) are Doreen Alpin-Annamantadoo, Junior Basant, Dhanwattie Sheriann Beharry, Alicia Dowridge, Senel Ocienia Drepaul, Juliet Rosemary Jacobs, Wajid Saheed Khan, Elizabeth Aelin Regina Leitch-Austin, Shenellie Alexis Tabitha Matheson-Jafarally, Deonarine Persaud, Katherine Prasad, Gavin Wazim Ragnauth, Shannon Ramnauth, Surujdyal Sahadeo, Lounita Devi Sanichar, Shaun Erwell Smith, Intikab Ali Subhanallie, Swarendra Sukhpaul, Marshall Vanburn Augustus Thompson, Laurence Stuart Vandenburgh, and Reynard Alvin Ward.

Representing We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) are Krishna Beerbusham, Soroya Olivia Crawford-Downer, Eon Lewis, Heerawattie Mangaldeen, Trishanna Naomi Park, and Devendra Singh, while A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is represented by Mehalai Natasha McAlmont, Collin Emanuel Moore, and Candy Ramona Stewart.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who was present for the swearing-in ceremony, delivered a stern charge to the new councillors, reminding them that the oath is an important one: “You have committed yourself to the service of the people of Region Six.”

“You carry a lot of responsibilities,” Minister Mustapha said as he expressed optimism that Region Six will continue on the development path started in 2020.

“I want to encourage you to serve the people of Region Six with integrity, fairness and vision that will lead them into the path they want to see the region move on to.

“As you take your oath, let us ensure we put aside party politics, let us work together,” Minister Mustapha said, as he urged the councillors not to allow politics to divide the council and stall development.

The PPP/C executive further noted that the central government will continue to make resources available to Region Six.

“Only through collaboration and partnership can you reach the level of development required. If you work in a hostile manner, then the people of this region will suffer.”

New Chairman pledges hands-on leadership, open-door approach

Meanwhile, the newly elected Regional Chairman, Junior Basant, 31, from Gamgaram Settlement, East Canje, Berbice, told the Sunday Chronicle that his academic and professional background has shaped his commitment to public service. Basant holds a master’s degree in social work and is currently pursuing a second master’s in clinical psychology.

Politics, he said, has always been a part of him, having joined the People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) at a young age. “My inspiration has always been my drive to help people. That guided my studies in the social sciences and has been the foundation of my desire to serve,” he explained.

Expressing gratitude to his party for recognising his potential, Basant outlined his vision for Region Six.

“My plan is to help people, to be a stepping stone for them to capitalise on the opportunities that will be available. I want to be a face that residents can come to, creating an atmosphere of assistance and ensuring their concerns are acknowledged and addressed,” he said.

Basant, the son of a former sugar worker, admitted to feeling a mix of nerves and excitement.

“I am nervous, but I trust my capabilities and I am excited to undertake this challenge,” he said, urging residents to make use of the office’s open-door policy. “I do not shy away from challenges. I will work with the people to ensure solutions are found.”

Looking ahead, Basant expressed optimism about the region’s prospects. “The future of Region Six is bright, with continued development on the horizon,” he said, pledging hands-on leadership and a people-first approach.

New Vice Chairman promises dedicated service

Meanwhile, 48-year-old Wajid Shaheed Khan, the newly elected Regional Vice Chairman, told the Sunday Chronicle that he is “more eager than excited” to serve the people of Region Six on behalf of the PPP/C. “I will work to the best of my ability to serve and deliver on the promises made by the government,” he said.

Khan’s political journey began in his teenage years with the PYO in Edinburgh. Though the group dissolved in the early 2000s due to personal reasons and migration, Khan returned to active politics between 2013 and 2015 when former chairman, Zamal Hussain helped revive the party’s structure on the East Bank of Berbice. He has been serving the PPP/C ever since.

From 2018 to 2023, Khan served as chairman of the Enfield/New Doe Park NDC, and in 2020, he was elected as a councillor on the Region Six RDC. Drawing on his experience as an overseer for over seven years, he said his background will help guide him in his new role.

“Residents of Region Six can expect honesty, integrity, and continued hard work,” Khan said.